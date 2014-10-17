'Passengers' and the real-life science of deep space travel

December 22, 2016 by Frankie Taggart
Putting crews into suspended animation for long space flights has long been a fanciful sci-fi staple, but research could be turn
Putting crews into suspended animation for long space flights has long been a fanciful sci-fi staple, but research could be turning it into reality for missions to Mars

From "Aliens" to "Interstellar," Hollywood has long used suspended animation to overcome the difficulties of deep space travel, but the once-fanciful sci-fi staple is becoming scientific fact.

The theory is that a hibernating crew could stay alive over vast cosmic distances, requiring little food, hydration or living space, potentially slashing the costs of interstellar missions and eradicating the boredom of space travel.

But the technology has always been unattainable outside the fertile imaginations of filmmakers from Woody Allen and Ridley Scott to James Cameron and Christopher Nolan—until now.

Atlanta-based Spaceworks Enterprises is using a $500,000 grant from NASA to leverage techniques used on brain trauma and to develop "low metabolic stasis" for missions to Mars and the asteroid belt.

"It takes about six months to get out to Mars... There are a lot of demands, a lot of support equipment required to keep people alive even during that period," said SpaceWorks CEO John Bradford

The aerospace engineer told a panel in Los Angeles marking the release Wednesday of "Passengers," the latest movie to explore suspended animation, that his company was adapting the medical technique of induced hypothermia to astronautics.

Hospitals lower the core temperature of trauma patients by around 10 degrees Farenheit (12C) to achieve a 70 percent reduction in metabolism, although they are "shut down" for a couple of days rather than the months astronauts would need.

"We're evaluating it. We think it's medically possible," Bradford told journalists.

Hard science

Morten Tyldum's "Passengers" stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as strangers on a 120-year journey to the distant colony of Homestead II when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early.

While the research being done by SpaceWorks could make 180-day journeys to Mars much more affordable, the technology is not capable—not yet—of extending human life to allow for the thousands of years required to reach our next nearest star.

Even at the relatively small Mars-like distances, "induced torpor" is not without its challenges, says Bradford, especially on short missions where astronauts have little time to recover after being woken from stasis.

For deep space travel to be possible the astronauts would need to be in some form of suspended animation as a hibernating crew w
For deep space travel to be possible the astronauts would need to be in some form of suspended animation as a hibernating crew would require little food, hydration or living space

"You're going to be tired. In this process, you're not really sleeping, your body doesn't enter a () state," said Bradford.

"If we look at animal hibernators, they will actually come out of hibernation to sleep and then go back into hibernation."

"Passengers" screenwriter Jon Spaihts says he found himself running into tensions between the dramatic requirements of the movie and "hard science" when it came to designing his hibernation pods.

Neither induced torpor nor any of its most realistic alternatives are "states in which Sleeping Beauty in her bed would look particularly gorgeous," he said.

Distant worlds

"The hibernation in this movie is a little more magical just because we need people to look cute in those pods. People floating in a sea of sludge or frozen like popsicles are a little less romantic."

The idea of finding a sufficiently Earthlike planet or moon in the sterile vastness of space is another problem on which science has made giant progress in recent years.

Before 1989 humanity was aware of just nine planets in the universe—those orbiting our own sun—but scientists have since identified some 3,545 "exoplanets" in 2,660 solar systems.

"To have kids wake up these days and think there are thousands and thousands of planets out there, that's a crazy thing to grow up with—knowing there's probably life on these ," said Tiffany Kataria, a weather specialist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

NASA says the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, launching in 12 months, will seek out yet more new worlds among the galaxy's brightest stars, where the discovery of Earthling-friendly planets is deemed more likely.

A year later, the James Webb Space Telescope will launch on a mission to provide the clearest picture yet of the chemical composition of interesting exoplanets.

So what are the odds of finding a planet with the right atmosphere, roughly the same gravity and protection from radiation—a real-life version of the Homestead II depicted in "Passengers?"

"We simply don't know. It must be out there," says Kataria.

Explore further: NASA investigating deep-space hibernation technology

Related Stories

NASA investigating deep-space hibernation technology

October 17, 2014

Manned missions to deep space present numerous challenges. In addition to the sheer amount of food, water and air necessary to keep a crew alive for months (or years) at a time, there's also the question of keeping them busy ...

Could humans hibernate?

March 16, 2016

On cold, dark days it is tempting to imagine shutting yourself away until the warmer weather returns. Many animals do just that by entering a state known as torpor, which reduces their bodily functions to a minimum and uses ...

NASA's next planet hunter will look closer to home

July 28, 2016

As the search for life on distant planets heats up, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is bringing this hunt closer to home. Launching in 2017-2018, TESS will identify planets orbiting the brightest stars ...

NASA thinks there's a way to get to Mars in three days

February 24, 2016

We've achieved amazing things by using chemical rockets to place satellites in orbit, land people on the moon, and place rovers on the surface of Mars. We've even used ion drives to reach destinations further afield in our ...

Recommended for you

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

First light for band 5 at ALMA

December 21, 2016

ALMA observes radio waves from the Universe, at the low-energy end of the electromagnetic spectrum. With the newly installed Band 5 receivers, ALMA has now opened its eyes to a whole new section of this radio spectrum, creating ...

Small troughs growing on Mars may become 'spiders'

December 20, 2016

Erosion-carved troughs that grow and branch during multiple Martian years may be infant versions of larger features known as Martian "spiders," which are radially patterned channels found only in the south polar region of ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

antialias_physorg
not rated yet 3 hours ago
"We simply don't know. It must be out there," says Kataria.

I wouldn't be so sure. The conditions to keep humans alive without a full body pressure suit are rather exacting (and dependent on an atmosphere that isn't a product of anorganic processes). Even if there is such a world 'out there': the chance of that 'out there' being anywhere close - in cosmological terms - practically nil.
dogbert
not rated yet 1 hour ago
"We simply don't know. It must be out there," says Kataria.


The first statement is true. We simply do not know. You can't estimate a probability with 0 instances and we know of no other planets with life.

The second statement is contradictory. There is nothing we know of which requires a planet similar to ours to be out there.

antialias_physorg
not rated yet 45 minutes ago
Purpose of life - digest the planet's potential chemical and electromagnetic energy.

We have one instance. So we know it's possible
There is nothing we know of which requires a planet similar to ours to be out there.

But we know it is possible to have a planet such as ours, so the chance is not zero. Given the number of planets out there - even if the chance is very, very small - the odds are good that there is a similar planet elsewhere (for a given measure of 'similar')

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.