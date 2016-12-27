Researchers produced nitrogen-doped, cellular-structure-activated carbon

December 29, 2016
Researchers produced nitrogen doped bimodal cellular structure activated carbon
Phenol-urea-formaldehyde (PUF) organic foam were used as precusors for the new monolithic nitrogen-containing microporous cellular activated carbons production. Carbonization and CO2 activation were used to prepare this novel monolithic nitrogen-containing activated carbon foam with both interconnected macroporous and micro/meso- porosity structures from the developed PUF organic foam. The macroporosity corresponded to the connected network of cells with diameters ranging from 100 to 600 µm, and the pinholes in the cell walls had diameters ranging from 1 to 2 µm. The micro/mesoporosity is located at the inner surface of the cells. They can be used just like the classic activated carbon as an adsorbent, catalyst support, energy storage and biological material in various industries, but higher adsorption kinetics. Credit: World Scientific Publishing

Researchers have developed monolithic, nitrogen-containing, microporous, cellular-activated carbon from phenol-urea-formaldehyde (PUF) organic foam for CO2 and H2 adsorption. The macroporosity corresponded to the connected network of cells with diameters ranging from 100 to 600 μm, and the pinholes in the cell walls had diameters ranging from 1 to 2 μm. The micro/mesoporosity is located at the inner surface of the cells.

Cellular-activated carbon, a new type of activated carbon, is based on carbon foams, the inner surfaces of which are activated physically by CO2 to generate an available surface made up of micro/mesopores. The carbon foams are enriched with macropores that are connected to the cell walls. After activation, the cellular-activated carbon produces a network of micro and mesopores at the surface of the macropores; therefore, this new bimodal cellular activated carbon can be used just like classic activated carbon as an adsorbent, for catalyst support, energy storage and biological material in various industries.

ACs are normally in the form of grains, or are granular with surface areas mainly controlled by their inner microporosity (pore size less than 2 nm), and mesoporosity ( ranging from 2 to 50 nm). The mesoporosity also plays a role in the pathways for reactants flowing through the carbon grains. Using this carbon foam as a precursor provides pathways for the macropores, so the new cellular-activated exhibits monolithic shape and high adsorption kinetics due to the size of the bigger pores.

Explore further: Process turns wheat flour into CO2-capturing micropores

More information: Weigang Zhao et al, Preparation and Characterization of Nitrogen-Containing Cellular Activated Carbon for COand HAdsorption, Nano (2016). DOI: 10.1142/S1793292017500072

Related Stories

Process turns wheat flour into CO2-capturing micropores

October 6, 2016

Researchers have shown how a process for the "carbonization" of wheat flour creates numerous tiny pores that capture carbon dioxide, representing a potential renewable technology to reduce the industrial emission of carbon ...

Making a multi-use, stiff carbon foam using bread

July 13, 2016

Sturdy, lightweight carbon foam has many structural and insulating applications in aerospace engineering, energy storage and temperature maintenance. Current methods to create this material run into difficulties when trying ...

How unwanted CDs and DVDs could help cut carbon emissions

April 8, 2015

Now that most consumers download and stream their movies and music, more and more CDs and DVDs will end up in landfills or be recycled. But soon these discarded discs could take on a different role: curbing the release of ...

Recommended for you

Carbanion analogs derived from naturally-occurring aldehydes

December 23, 2016

(Phys.org)—Researchers from McGill University in Montreal have devised a novel carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction that serves as an alternative to a nucleophilic addition reaction of an organometallic compound to a carbonyl ...

Light opens and closes windows in membranes

December 23, 2016

Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Uni-versität Hannover developed novel membranes, whose selectivity can be switched dynamically with the help of light. For this pur-pose, azobenzene molecules were ...

Visualizing gene expression with MRI

December 23, 2016

Genes tell cells what to do—for example, when to repair DNA mistakes or when to die—and can be turned on or off like a light switch. Knowing which genes are switched on, or expressed, is important for the treatment and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.