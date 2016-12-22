NASA sees wind shear's effects on Tropical Cyclone Yvette

December 23, 2016
NASA sees wind shear's effects on Tropical Cyclone Yvette
On Dec. 23 NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Yvette north of Western Australia as it was being affected by vertical wind shear. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Tropical Storm Yvette was being battered by vertical wind shear when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean.

On Dec. 23 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP provided a visible-light image of Tropical Cyclone Yvette that showed the bulk of clouds and thunderstorms were being pushed north and west of the center from . The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that showed a fully-exposed, well-defined low-level circulation center displaced east of isolated, flaring convection and developing thunderstorms.

On Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) Yvette's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 40 mph (35 knots/64.2 kph). It was centered near 14.7 degrees south latitude and 116.2 degrees east longitude, about 365 nautical miles northwest of Port Hedland, Australia. Yvette was moving east-southeast at 10.3 mph (9 knots/16.6 kph).

For forecast updates from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/index.shtml.

The storm will accelerate and make landfall on Christmas Day (GMT) south of Broome, Western Australia.

Explore further: NASA finds heavy rainfall area increasing in Tropical Cyclone Yvette

Related Stories

NASA looks at rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Yvette

December 21, 2016

Tropical Cyclone 02S formed in the Indian Ocean northwest of Australia on Dec. 19 as the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed overhead and analyzed its rainfall. On Dec. 21, Tropical Cyclone ...

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

NASA sees tropical Cyclone Vardah make landfall

December 12, 2016

Tropical Cyclone Vardah made landfall in eastern India as the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite passed over it from space. Vardah was hurricane-strength at the time of landfall and brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to areas ...

Recommended for you

"Urban cold islands" driving plant evolution in cities

December 22, 2016

A tiny plant is providing big clues about how human development is driving the evolution of living organisms. New research from the University of Toronto Mississauga reveals the first evidence that common white clover changes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.