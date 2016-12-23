NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61

December 23, 2016 by Ben Nuckols
NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61
Int his May 10, 2010, file photo, STS-132 British-born, U.S. astronaut Piers Sellers waves to the media as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building with fellow crew members for a trip to launch pad 39-A and a planned liftoff on the space shuttle Atlantis at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Sellers, a climate scientist and former astronaut died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. He was 61. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Piers Sellers, a climate scientist and former astronaut who gained fame late in life for his eloquent commentary about the earth's fragility and his own cancer diagnosis, has died. He was 61.

Sellers died Friday morning in Houston of , NASA said in a statement.

Sellers shared his astronaut's perspective on climate change in Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary, "Before the Flood," released this fall. He told DiCaprio that seeing the earth's atmosphere as a "tiny little onion skin" from space helped him gain a fuller understanding of the planet's delicacy.

He also wrote a New York Times op-ed about grappling with the meaning of his life's work after learning he had terminal cancer. In both the film and the op-ed, he was optimistic, arguing that he expected human ingenuity to rescue the planet from a dire future of runaway global warming.

"Piers devoted his life to saving the planet," NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said in a statement. "His legacy will be one not only of urgency that the climate is warming but also of hope that we can yet improve humanity's stewardship of this planet."

In the op-ed, Sellers wrote that the best way he could imagine spending his final months was to continue working, despite knowing he would not live to see the worst of or the harnessing of possible solutions.

NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61
In this July 17, 2006 photo, British born U.S. Astronaut Piers Sellers talks with reporters following the safe return the space shuttle Discovery at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Sellers, a climate scientist and former astronaut died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. He was 61. (AP Photo/Pete Cosgrove, File)

"New technologies have a way of bettering our lives in ways we cannot anticipate. There is no convincing, demonstrated reason to believe that our evolving future will be worse than our present, assuming careful management of the challenges and risks," Sellers wrote. "History is replete with examples of us humans getting out of tight spots."

The British-born Sellers was deputy director for sciences and exploration at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He started working for NASA as a scientist in 1982 and joined its astronaut corps in 1996. He made three flights to the International Space Station, the last in 2010.

"When I was a kid, I watched the Apollo launches from across the ocean, and I thought NASA was the holy mountain," Sellers said earlier this year when Bolden presented him with the Distinguished Service Medal, the agency's highest honor. "As soon as I could, I came over here to see if I could climb that mountain."

NASA climate scientist and astronaut Sellers dies at 61
In this Oct. 20, 2016, file, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, Leonardo Dicaprio, second from left, Piers Sellers and Fisher Stevens, from left, attend the premiere of National Geographic Channel's "Before The Flood," at the United Nations headquarters. Sellers, a climate scientist and former astronaut died Friday, Dec. 23. He was 61. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Explore further: UK 'space junk' project highlights threat to missions

Related Stories

NASA astronaut casts lone vote from space

November 7, 2016

In a US presidential election that's already been out of this world, the lone American astronaut in outer space has cast his vote, NASA said Monday.

Recommended for you

Hubble chases a small stellar galaxy in the Hunting Dog

December 22, 2016

On a clear evening in April of 1789, the renowned astronomer William Herschel continued his unrelenting survey of the night sky, hunting for new cosmic objects—and found cause to celebrate! He spotted this bright spiral ...

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

First light for band 5 at ALMA

December 21, 2016

ALMA observes radio waves from the Universe, at the low-energy end of the electromagnetic spectrum. With the newly installed Band 5 receivers, ALMA has now opened its eyes to a whole new section of this radio spectrum, creating ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.