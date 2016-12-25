Moderate earthquake hits Romania, no injuries, no damage

December 28, 2016

Authorities say an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale has hit Romania, reverberating through the capital and central Romania. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The National Earth Physics Institute said the temblor struck at 1:20 a.m. (1120 GMT) Wednesday. Residents reported that doors rattled and hanging lampshades swung.

The quake had a depth of slightly less than 100 kilometers (62 miles)) and its epicenter was in Vrancea, eastern Romania, a .

Mircea Radulian, the institute's scientific director, told national news agency Agerpres that it was a "typical" earthquake for the area and he did not expect significant aftershocks.

Explore further: Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Romania, causing minor damage

Related Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Indonesia

June 2, 2016

A strong undersea earthquake hit western Indonesia early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Recommended for you

"Urban cold islands" driving plant evolution in cities

December 22, 2016

A tiny plant is providing big clues about how human development is driving the evolution of living organisms. New research from the University of Toronto Mississauga reveals the first evidence that common white clover changes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.