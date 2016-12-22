Despite frigid weather, Mongolians protest worsening smog

December 26, 2016

Hundreds of Mongolians have braved frigid weather to stage a protest in the country's capital demanding that the government do more to address worsening air pollution they fear is sickening their children and shortening their lives.

The protesters gathered Monday in a public square in front of government offices, holding banners with slogans such as "Let's give fresh air to our future children," ''Smog is silent killer" and "We can't breathe."

Purevkhuu Tserendorj, one of the protest's organizers, said, "We are desperate and we are organizing this demonstration to make authorities feel our frustration and anger."

According to UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, is linked to the three diseases that have resulted in the most "lost life-years" in Mongolia.

Recommended for you

"Urban cold islands" driving plant evolution in cities

December 22, 2016

A tiny plant is providing big clues about how human development is driving the evolution of living organisms. New research from the University of Toronto Mississauga reveals the first evidence that common white clover changes ...

