Search on for drug to tame 'hyperactive' zinc transporter and lower type 2 diabetes risk

December 15, 2016
Search on for drug to tame 'hyperactive' zinc transporter and lower type 2 diabetes risk
An illustration of the high-risk (left) and low-risk (right) versions of the ZnT8 protein transporting zinc ions (purple spheres) across a cell membrane, where it binds with insulin (green and yellow). The letters show the difference in the DNA code that produces the variation in proteins. Credit: Chengfeng Merriman and Dax Fu/Johns Hopkins Medicine

Gene variants associated with disease are typically considered faulty; problems arise when the proteins they make don't adequately carry out their designated role. But a new biochemical study from Johns Hopkins researchers suggests that a common variant that increases type 2 diabetes risk makes a protein that is more efficient than its less risky counterpart. Using a screening method it developed, the research team now hopes to use that information to identify drugs that would slow the protein down and perhaps lower diabetes risk for millions.

In a report on the biochemistry of the "hyperactive" genetic variant, which transports into cells, the investigators say the finding has clarified a long-standing question about the workings of the protein the gene makes. The study will appear as a Paper of the Week in the Dec. 30 issue of the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

"Normally it's loss of gene function that causes disease, not enhanced function, so our finding goes against the usual assumption," says Chengfeng Merriman, Ph.D., a research specialist who was part of the Johns Hopkins study team and the report's first author. "Based on our findings, we hope that drugs can be developed that safely make the more common form of the protein behave like the less efficient form, potentially preventing many cases of type 2 diabetes."

Scientists who study type 2 diabetes generally believe the disorder is caused by a combination of many genes with relatively small individual effects, acting together with nongenetic factors, like diet, a sedentary lifestyle, age and .

Nearly a decade ago, separate large-scale human genome studies identified variants in a gene called SLC30A8 with a relatively big influence: People with the more common version of the gene, dubbed R, had a 12 percent greater likelihood of developing the disease than did people with the less common "W" form. Oddly enough, another study found that people with a very rare, inactive form of the gene had very low .

"Given that type 2 diabetes is a growing global epidemic, it has long seemed that a drug targeting the protein SLC30A8 makes, namely ZnT8 or zinc transporter 8, would potentially have a huge impact," says Dax Fu, Ph.D., associate professor of physiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "The problem was that studies on ZnT8 hadn't clarified whether the protein needed to be souped up or slowed down to reduce risk."

Specifically, ZnT8's job is to transport zinc ions across cell membranes, and Fu's research group had long focused on similar proteins, so he decided to take a crack at the problem. Studying the proteins embedded in cell membranes is notoriously difficult, he says, because they behave differently outside their distinctive membrane environment. But Fu's team had developed an artificial membrane that let it more easily probe the workings of such proteins. When the researchers measured the rates at which the R and W forms of ZnT8 ferried zinc across the artificial membrane, they found the higher-risk R form was 57 percent faster at the job than its W counterpart.

"In this case, breaking the 'speed limit' brings disease risk," Fu says.

The group's next steps, Fu says, will be to work with pharmaceutical companies to screen for drugs that slow the transport rate of the R proteins and dig for more details about how compounds may modify zinc transport activity to produce therapeutic effects.

Explore further: A link between zinc transport and diabetes

More information: Chengfeng Merriman et al. Lipid-tuned Zinc Transport Activity of Human ZnT8 Correlates with Risk for Type-2 Diabetes, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2016). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.M116.764605

Related Stories

A link between zinc transport and diabetes

September 24, 2013

Individuals with a mutation in the gene encoding a zinc transporter, SLC30A8 have an elevated risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Insulin granules that are released from pancreatic β cells contain high levels of zinc; however, ...

Visualization of the behavior of sugar transport proteins

November 16, 2016

A group of researchers led by Kazuya Kikuchi, professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka University, clarified the role of a N-glycan chain on glucose transporter type 4 (GLUT4) by developing a method for visualizing ...

Protons power protein portal to push zinc out of cells

June 22, 2014

Researchers at The Johns Hopkins University report they have deciphered the inner workings of a protein called YiiP that prevents the lethal buildup of zinc inside bacteria. They say understanding YiiP's movements will help ...

Study pinpoints protective mutations for type 2 diabetes

March 2, 2014

An international team led by researchers at the Broad Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has identified mutations in a gene that can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even in people who have risk ...

How diabetes disrupts the immune system

June 3, 2016

New findings into how type 1 diabetes disrupts the immune system and impacts a person's risk of developing the condition have been uncovered by a team of researchers from the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research – ...

Recommended for you

Know thy enemy: Kill MRSA with tailored chemistry

December 22, 2016

University of Connecticut medicinal chemists have developed experimental antibiotics that kill MRSA, a common and often deadly bacteria that causes skin, lung, and heart infections. The success is due to their strategy, which ...

Inside the world of cell signaling: A G-protein breakthrough

December 21, 2016

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine have developed a new tool for studying a key process in cells called G-protein signaling, which plays a central role in the normal functioning of cells and can go awry to cause severe ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.