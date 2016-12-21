What drives decisions by autonomous vehicles in dire situations?

Despite dramatic reductions in accident-related fatalities, injuries and damages, as well as significant improvements in transportation efficiency and safety, consumers aren't as excited about the promise of autonomous vehicles as the auto industry is. Research shows that people are nervous about life-and-death driving decisions being made by algorithms rather than by humans. Who determines the ethics of the algorithms?
Bill Ford Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., said recently that these ethics must be derived from "deep and meaningful conversations" among the public, the auto industry, the government, universities and ethicists.
Azim Shariff, assistant professor of psychology & social behavior at the University of California, Irvine, and his colleagues – Iyad Rahwan, associate professor of media arts & sciences at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass., and Jean-Francois Bonnefon, a research director at the Toulouse School of Economics in France – have created an online survey platform called the Moral Machine to help promote that discussion.
Launched in May, it has already drawn more than 2.5 million participants from over 160 countries.
Although self-driving cars will reduce the frequency, accidents will still happen. People taking the Moral Machine survey have the opportunity to share their opinions about which algorithmic decisions are most ethical for a vehicle to make.
Thirteen scenarios are presented in which there will be at least one, if not multiple, fatalities. Victims can be passengers, pedestrians or even pets. Humans are characterized by sex, age, fitness level and social status, such as physician or criminal. Participants are asked what they think the car should do in each case.
"We want to gauge where people's moral priorities are in situations where autonomous vehicles have to weigh the risks of harming different individuals or animals," Shariff explains. "Do people prefer entirely utilitarian algorithms – where the car prioritizes the greatest good for the greatest number of people? Or do we think it's more ethical for a car to prioritize the lives of its passengers? Should young lives be valued over older lives?"
Results are tabulated to show each survey taker where he or she falls along a sliding scale of "does not matter" to "matters a lot" for a variety of preferences – including "saving more lives," "protecting passengers" and "avoiding intervention" – as well as for gender, age, species, fitness and social value. The site also provides the average of all previous responses, so people can see how their ethical intuitions compare to the majority.
"At the end, participants have the option to help us better understand their judgments by choosing to answer additional questions about their personal trust of machines and willingness to buy a self-driving car," Shariff says. "The research we've already published on the ethics of autonomous vehicles has been met with a lot of interest. The international reach of the Moral Machine allows us to vastly increase the breadth of this research and study a much wider array of societies that will be affected in a future dominated by self-driving cars."
Is it just me or does anyone else find these scenarios completely irrelevant? Even with the many accidents we have in a non-autonomous world I seriously doubt that the number of conscious decisions by drivers to "hit A" vs "hit B" in a sure-fire accident is present in any but the most negligible of number of cases.
And I have yet to hear about any court of law judging someone guilty because they should have hit the single person instead of the group.
When we start to demand superhuman decision abilities of algorithms that demonstrably lower fatalities - and thereby judge them 'unfit' - then something is amiss.
In the first moment I would say this is totally absurd in every respect. On the other hand, this is also tempting. I know some people I would really like to give a 0. Humanity wouldn't miss them, if they were killed in an accident. Especially i wouldn't miss them. I wonder if you could assign a negative value to certain people, so that selfdriving cars would try to catch them. LOL
It's a crazy topic.
People are not supporting efforts to create autonomous vehicles for many reasons, and such idiocy as this is among those reasons.
I think the point is that these cars will have reaction times that are dramatically faster than a human, thus the ABILITY to make a decision. So had you the ability to make a decision the moment before it happened, what decision would you make? Its not that humans can, just that if we could, what is the right decision? If there even is one.
The point should be that human beings can make moral our ethical decisions in a crisis, machines cannot.
A human driver may decide to kill him/her self to prevent harm to another human our even an animal. That would be a moral decision. A programmer at Google or Ford Motor Company deciding to kill a driver is not moral and is in fact immoral.
An autonomous driving car should be designed to drive safely and to try to prevent harm to the people in the vehicle.
Trying to make a moral car is simply insane.
I am not disagree with you if thats the case, just curious where you lie with this.
Surveys like these may serve their purpose (socio-economic profiling) but given the heaps of new technology developed and applied to this issue, I can only expect it to continue advancement to the point of entirely avoiding the need for such decision making these surveys present.
If the technology provided has the opportunity and capability to make these kinds of calls, could they not go further in preventing such scenarios from ever happening?
Also, rather than determine "who to hit" I would prefer it calculate "how to hit" them: making best use of crumple zone engineering, adjusting angle of impact, not colliding into passenger bays directly, or even determining if there are passengers on the side of the vehicle to be impacted. Of course, all of that and more is on top of determining road conditions, traffic density in both directions, whether to lock out driver action, and so on.
"Success" will be determined by the programming or theory being borne out in reducing any and all incidents to near-misses or at worst minor accidents (zero loss of life).
The question itself is wrong. You can't make a moral car. Programmers in California or Redmond or at the Ford or Chevrolet dealerships cannot make a moral decision in a piece of software about hypothetical situations. If your car is programmed to kill you, the people who programmed it have committed an immoral act. They have decided that you need to be killed and that is premeditated murder.
They should program the car to drive as safely as is practical and to protect the people riding in it. This is what you do when you drive. If you decide to kill yourself, that is your business. It is not the business of a car manufacturer to kill you.
There are many problems with autonomous cars. The illogic of thinking about who to kill and actually setting up a web site to examine how to do it is a measure of how wrong the people pushing this technology are.
These people are looking for solutions to problems that may crop up at some random point in the future. I see it as planning ahead as best as possible. To assume that they are planning out murders is asinine.
I dont really know what the correct way to go about this is, but I dont think yours is the right one.
Consider this, if manufacturers of autonomous cars decide to program those cars to kill their owners, they won't be selling many cars.
On reconsideration, you are right. Program them to kill their owners. That will put a stop to the madness.
1. Safety of driver and passengers comes first.
The only possible moral question I can see would be (if you had no other choice) would you swerve into a parked car (becoming liable for all damages) or hit the jaywalker? Naturally if you could avoid both then you avoid both, but what if you couldnt?
I would say that that is the only sensible way to go about it. Autonomous cars will be programmed (more correctly: learn) to follow the rules of the road with adequate safety buffer to allow for safe braking in any reasonably foreseable circumstance. The main purpose of such autonomous vehicles is to get their charge safely from A to B. I see no reason why that 'safely' directive should be changed in the case of an impending accident.
Of course we could get around the entire discussion by simply giving the passengers an option to set preferences what to do. But in the end I find this rather academic because the amount of computing power necessary to *forecast* the effect of a car hitting someone (will it kill? Will it just injure? Will someone be flung to the side with a bruise?) is so ludicrously high that it can't be done in such a short timespan to a point that would inform a decision reliably.
Your quaint mythology of blackbox justice has been delivered to you by religion. We can program justice into machines based on our own best qualities and then expect them to carry it out flawlessly.
Further we can improve their performance based on lessons learned. With humans you have to educate each new gen, and end up having to use machines to make sure they comply anyway.
Machines are better at everything because we design them to be. Design beats evolution.
AI goes one better and removes the human entirely. And we have the prospect that AI can improve its own performance based on such incidents and share it with other cars v-to-v in real time. A particular road surface proves to be slipperier than anticipated. That car shares this with others in the vicinity and it becomes a permanent part of their collective experience. Tire and brake design could even be tweaked.
Humans would tend to say 'oh yeah I forgot'.