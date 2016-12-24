Improvements to a decision-making algorithm

December 27, 2016
Improvements to a decision-making algorithm
The chain-reaction update to effectively replace existing solutions for the search of the Pareto frontier. Hiroyuki Sato at the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo, Japan, has made improvements to ability of the MOEA/D algorithm to search for the best solutions in multi- and many-objective decision-making problems. Credit: University of Electro-Communications

In fields such as engineering, economics or finance, highly complex decisions must be made, often incorporating multiple, at times contradictory, objectives. Highly specialised computer algorithms can help find the best possible solutions to these multi-objective problems (MOPs).

One such algorithm is MOEA/D (multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition), which works by decomposing MOPs into single 'sub-problems', before selecting and presenting an optimal set of possible solutions known as the 'Pareto frontier'. The Pareto frontier is useful to designers and engineers, for example, because it helps them make trade-offs that allow for the best solution to a MOP.

Now, Hiroyuki Sato at the University of Electro-Communications in Tokyo has made improvements to the way in which MOEA/D searches for this optimal set of solutions. The method, which is based upon a chain-reaction solution update, deliberately ignores duplicated solutions within a search, thus enhancing the diversity of the solution population during a search. It also determines the order of existing search solutions to be presented in any one objective space; it does not automatically delete a solution if another neighbouring solution is deemed better but rather allows the user to specify target areas of the Pareto frontier that need to be met.

Further, the chain-reaction solution update allows for existing solutions to be replaced, and it will automatically back-track to check for alternative directions. Initial trials using the updated MOEA/D with 2-8 objectives showed improvements in its searching ability by enhancing diversity, although further investigations are needed into the computational costs of the proposed update.

Explore further: Post-disaster optimization technique capable of analyzing entire cities

More information: Hiroyuki Sato. Chain-reaction solution update in MOEA/D and its effects on multi- and many-objective optimization, Soft Computing (2016). DOI: 10.1007/s00500-016-2092-3

Related Stories

Path-finder computes search strategy to find Waldo

February 9, 2015

London-born Where's Waldo? creator Martin Handford started out as a commercial illustrator with a specialty in drawing crowd scenes. By now we know how that talent supported his success and fame. His first book, Where's Waldo?, ...

New 3-D structure shows optimal way to divide space

November 25, 2016

(Phys.org)—Researchers have discovered a new 3D structure that divides space into 24 regions, and have shown that it is the best solution yet to a modified version of a geometrical space-partitioning problem that has challenged ...

Recommended for you

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

December 24, 2016

An online Santa tracker run by a Canadian and American defense agency mapped the jolly old gift-giver's path around the globe Saturday, in what has become a Yuletide tradition.

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

December 23, 2016

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon.

Road paved with solar panels powers French town

December 22, 2016

France on Thursday inaugurated the world's first "solar highway", a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.