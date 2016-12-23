Meet the cost-efficient wave turbine

December 23, 2016

Marmok-5, a new device using wave-powered turbines to generate up to 30kW of electricity, has recently been deployed at the BiMEP site, on the northern coast of Spain. The device produces enough energy to run a medium-sized business.

Built as part of the Horizon 2020-funded OPERA project, Marmok-5 has been manufactured at Navacel's installations in Erandio, Spain, since August 2016. Deployment has started in October and a second, 12-month deployment phase is scheduled for 2017.

The device is described by its designers as a point absorber based on the Oscillating Water Column (OWC) principle. It is a large floating buoy of 5 metres in diameter, 42 metres in length and 80 tonnes weight. It comprises two turbines with a rated capacity of 30 kW and is almost entirely submerged. The electricity is generated thanks to wave-enabled rotation of the turbines: Captured waves create a inside the central structure of the buoy, which is itself driven like a piston by the to-and-fro movement of the waves that compress and decompress the air in a chamber at the top of the device. The air is then expelled out the top where it is harnessed by one or more turbines, whose rotation drives the electricity generator.

'This collaborative European wave energy demonstration project will generate important data, that will enable the next phase towards commercialisation of from the ocean,' said Lars Johanning, Principle investigator for the project and expert in Ocean Technology at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall. 'It joins novel ideas to address critical design criteria allowing the economic realisation of energy generation from waves.'

Even though Europe is a world leader in this field, wave-energy costs are still very high compared to other forms of energy. A lack of open-sea experiments – and the fact that existing one are often privately-sponsored – has thus far prevented engineers from fully understanding challenges related to device performance, survivability and reliability. With Marmok-5, the wave energy development community will finally be able to access first-hand, high-quality open-sea operating data.

The final part of Marmok-5's installation process, which took place in November, consisted in adding a mooring load measurement unit that will provide a data link to monitor extreme conditions at the site. This additional system will provide high resolution measurement of mooring tensions and device motions, will also enable a greater understanding of operational and extreme conditions at other energetic sites.

The consortium intends to pursue its work in 2017. A second 12 month deployment phase is scheduled, and polyester ropes currently used in the mooring system will be replaced with a novel elastomeric mooring tether developed by the University of Exeter.

All in all, OPERA intends to develop technology enabling a 50% reduction in offshore operating costs, thus accelerating the establishment of international standards and reducing technological uncertainties and technical and business risks.

Explore further: Wave energy device successfully deployed at BiMEP site

More information: Project website: opera-h2020.eu/

Related Stories

Oceanlinx celebrates wave-power unit launch in Australia

November 4, 2013

(Phys.org) —Oceans carry enough potential energy to make a difference. The devil is in the details. Finding a way to harness all that power had prevented wave power from being seen as a practical solution but now technologists ...

Researchers scale up ocean wave energy harvester

April 18, 2016

The world's oceans contain an enormous amount of energy in the form of waves, and researchers are trying to harness that energy for human use. However, most wave power stations today are still in the early stages of development, ...

Developers face challenges capturing wave energy

September 19, 2016

Although wave-generated power could meet a quarter of America's energy needs, the technology lags other renewables such as wind and solar. But the U.S. Navy has established a test site in Hawaii, where power from floating ...

A revolution in wave energy

September 27, 2016

A Spanish and Norwegian duo weren't deterred by the cancelling of renewables projects – they turned to EUROGIA to help them develop a prototype to capture wave energy.

Recommended for you

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

December 23, 2016

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon.

Road paved with solar panels powers French town

December 22, 2016

France on Thursday inaugurated the world's first "solar highway", a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

December 21, 2016

Nokia announced Wednesday it is suing Apple in German and US courts for patent infringement, claiming the US tech giant was using Nokia technology in "many" products without paying for it.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

gkam
1 / 5 (3) 16 hours ago
Sounds as if they have created somewhat of a dynamic breakwater, as well, if sufficient numbers of them are correctly situated to take much of the energy out of the waves.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.