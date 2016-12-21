Chemistry research breakthrough could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

December 21, 2016
Chemistry research breakthrough could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies
Nuclear waste. Credit: Manchester University

Researchers from The University of Manchester have taken a major step forward by describing the quantitative modelling of the electronic structure of a family of uranium nitride compounds – a process that could in the future help with nuclear waste recycling technologies.

This research has been published in the leading multi-disciplinary journal Nature Communications.

"In this nuclear age, there is a pressing need for improved extraction agents for separations and recycling technologies," explained Professor Steve Liddle, Head of Inorganic Chemistry and Co-Director of the Centre for Radiochemistry Research at The University of Manchester.

"To achieve this, a much better understanding of the electronic structure of actinide complexes is needed since this impacts on how these elements interact with extractants.

"However, quantifying the electronic structure of these elements in molecules is a major challenge because many complex electronic effects become very important and of similar magnitude to each other with heavy elements.

"This makes their modeling very complex and much more difficult than for more routinely probed elements such as the transition metals.

"This means that traditional descriptions of the electronic structure of actinide elements are often of a qualitative nature - but this is precisely the area where quantitative models are needed because our understanding of core chemical concepts become increasingly nebulous at the foot of the periodic table."

Many members of the team had previously reported uranium nitride and oxo complexes where the molecules are essentially the same except for swapping a single nitrogen atom for an oxygen. The team realised that the symmetry of the complexes and oxidation state of the uranium ions rendered them ideal systems from which to develop quantitative models.

"However, the problem was that in order to move from qualitative to quantitative regimes a large family of molecules would be required to make the method robust, but their synthesis was not reliable," added Professor Liddle.

"Fortunately, the team identified a new and reliable way to make the uranium nitride complexes. This enabled a large family of molecules to be prepared, which then gave the necessary platform from which to develop a robust quantitative model.

"With a family of 15 nitride and oxo complexes, a wide range of state-of-the-art techniques available at Manchester were deployed. Using variable temperature magnetisation studies the researchers were able to gain key information about the some of the lowest-lying electronic states of the molecules.

"Electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy, based in the national service at Manchester, was then used to further build a picture about the lowest-lying electronic states.

"Finally, near-infrared spectroscopy provided information on the rest of the full electronic structure by probing electronic transitions into states above the ones probed by the first two techniques. In order to make sense of a wealth of experimental data advanced ab initio calculations were used to build a rough picture of the electronic structures of these complexes, which was then refined using the experimentally obtained data to provide a final quantitive picture of the ."

Explore further: Researchers put a uranium trophy in the cabinet (w/ Video)

More information: David M. King et al. Molecular and electronic structure of terminal and alkali metal-capped uranium(V) nitride complexes, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13773

Related Stories

Researchers put a uranium trophy in the cabinet (w/ Video)

August 24, 2012

(Phys.org)—Researchers at the University of Nottingham have published findings in the leading journal Science that show it is possible to prepare terminal uranium nitride compound which is stable at room temperature and ...

How to measure the oxygen coefficient in complex oxides

October 12, 2016

Scientists of the Faculty of Chemistry of the Lomonosov Moscow State University under the leadership of Prof. Yury Teterin and in cooperation with Russian and British colleagues have developed a technique to evaluate the ...

'Trophy molecule' breakthrough

June 29, 2012

Experts at The University of Nottingham are the first to create a stable version of a ‘trophy molecule’ that has eluded scientists for decades.

Computational actinide chemistry: Are we there yet?

August 21, 2007

Ever since the Manhattan project in World War II, actinide chemistry has been essential for nuclear science and technology. Yet scientists still seek the ability to interpret and predict chemical and physical properties of ...

Recommended for you

Know thy enemy: Kill MRSA with tailored chemistry

December 22, 2016

University of Connecticut medicinal chemists have developed experimental antibiotics that kill MRSA, a common and often deadly bacteria that causes skin, lung, and heart infections. The success is due to their strategy, which ...

Inside the world of cell signaling: A G-protein breakthrough

December 21, 2016

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine have developed a new tool for studying a key process in cells called G-protein signaling, which plays a central role in the normal functioning of cells and can go awry to cause severe ...

Novel technique helps ID elusive molecules

December 21, 2016

Among the most important molecules in the living world are sugars or carbohydrates, which play a vital role in life processes. Sugars provide the main source of fuel for the body, protect muscles from damage and contribute ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.