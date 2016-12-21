Canada launches online hotline to report bad drone drivers

December 21, 2016
Transport Canada cites, as examples of bad or illegal drone operation, flying close to other aircraft, near aerodromes, or at a high altitude

Expecting a spike in drone sales for Christmas, Canada's transportation ministry on Wednesday launched an online hotline to report bad drone pilots.

The new "incident-reporting tool," according to Transport Canada, aims to keep Canadians "safe from reckless drone use."

The ministry urges Canadians to go to its website (tc.gc.ca) and fill out a report if they believe someone is flying a drone "in an irresponsible manner without a permit."

Complaints would be reviewed by officials and if an operator is found to have broken the rules, he or she would be fined up to Can$25,000 (US$18,500) or jailed.

The form asks for significant details of the incident and uses pictographs to help identify the kind of used. It also asks to include photos or video footage, if available.

"Many Canadians will receive or purchase drones over the holidays this year and we encourage all new operators to learn the rules and help us keep the skies safe," said Kate Young, parliamentary secretary to Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

