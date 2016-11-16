Astronomers find supercluster of galaxies near Milky Way

December 21, 2016
ANU helps find supercluster of galaxies near Milky Way
The white/blue image is the Milky Way, with the central bulge on the left and the plane of the disk running horizontally across the region; the yellow/green dots are the distribution of galaxies in the nearby universe; the Vela supercluster (VSC) region is indicated, running across the Galactic plane; also shown is the location of the Shapley supercluster (SC), the other massive structure in the nearby universe. Credit: Australian National University

The Australian National University (ANU) is part of an international team of astronomers that found one of the Universe's biggest superclusters of galaxies near the Milky Way.

Professor Matthew Colless from ANU said the Vela supercluster, which had previously gone undetected as it was hidden by stars and dust in the Milky Way, was a huge mass that influenced the motion of our Galaxy.

"This is one of the biggest concentrations of galaxies in the Universe - possibly the biggest in the neighbourhood of our Galaxy, but that will need to be confirmed by further study," said Professor Colless from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

"The gravity of the Vela supercluster may explain the difference between the measured motion of the Milky Way through space and the motion predicted from the distribution of previously mapped galaxies."

Professor Colless used the Anglo-Australian Telescope to measure distances for many to confirm earlier predictions that Vela was a supercluster. He also helped to estimate the supercluster's effect on the motion of the Milky Way.

The research involved astronomers based in South Africa, Australia and Europe. Two new Australian surveys starting in 2017 will confirm the size of the Vela supercluster.

"The Taipan optical survey will measure galaxy distances over a bigger area around Vela, while the WALLABY radio survey will be able to peer through the densest parts of the Milky Way into the supercluster's heart," Professor Colless said.

The research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Explore further: Team discovers major supercluster of galaxies hidden by Milky Way

More information: Renée C. Kraan-Korteweg et al, Discovery of a supercluster in the Zone of Avoidance in Vela, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnrasl/slw229

Related Stories

Festive nebulae light up Milky Way Galaxy satellite

December 20, 2016

The sheer observing power of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is rarely better illustrated than in an image such as this. This glowing pink nebula, named NGC 248, is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, just under 200 ...

Astronomers measure weight of galaxies, expansion of universe

July 30, 2014

Astronomers at the University of British Columbia have collaborated with international researchers to calculate the precise mass of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies, dispelling the notion that the two galaxies have similar ...

Recommended for you

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

First light for band 5 at ALMA

December 21, 2016

ALMA observes radio waves from the Universe, at the low-energy end of the electromagnetic spectrum. With the newly installed Band 5 receivers, ALMA has now opened its eyes to a whole new section of this radio spectrum, creating ...

Small troughs growing on Mars may become 'spiders'

December 20, 2016

Erosion-carved troughs that grow and branch during multiple Martian years may be infant versions of larger features known as Martian "spiders," which are radially patterned channels found only in the south polar region of ...

10 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Benni
2.1 / 5 (7) 22 hours ago
"The gravity of the Vela supercluster may explain the difference between the measured motion of the Milky Way through space and the motion predicted from the distribution of previously mapped galaxies."


It's come to the point where there's no longer any need for hypothetically disproving the existence of a Universe composed of 80-95% Dark Matter, these continuing instrumentation improvements are rapidly doing a credible job of locating all the INFERRED GRAVITY once considered to be the exclusive domain for DM.
RNP
4 / 5 (8) 22 hours ago
An open access copy of the paper can be found here: https://arxiv.org...4615.pdf

@Benni
This has NOTHING to do with dark matter. You are confusing things again.
antialias_physorg
4 / 5 (8) 22 hours ago
Benni, would you mind reading articles before posting? It's sorta cute the way you manage to be wrong about every single thing...ever.
But when you start to post about stuff that isn't part of the article you're just making even more a fool of yourself than usual (and wasting valuable electricity/bandwith).
Benni
2.1 / 5 (7) 22 hours ago
An open access copy of the paper can be found here: https://arxiv.org...4615.pdf

@Benni
This has NOTHING to do with dark matter. You are confusing things again.


Yep, that's what I keep telling confused people like you Phys1, that all the INFERRED GRAVITY narratives of DM Enthusiasts continue falling to new discoveries of once unknown visible baryonic matter.
RNP
4 / 5 (4) 21 hours ago
@Benni
LEARN SOME ASTROPHYSICS. You will only continue to make a fool of yourself here if you do not. In fact, superclusters, such as the one reported here, have one of the strongest and most easily detectable dark matter signatures.
Benni
1 / 5 (4) 14 hours ago
@Benni
In fact, superclusters, such as the one reported here, have one of the strongest and most easily detectable dark matter signatures.


"signatures" eh Phys1? That's plural, more than one.........OK, list a few.

Tuxford
1 / 5 (4) 12 hours ago
Hey guys. This is off topic, but I am not used to NOT being marked down, or rebutted by the merger maniacs residing herein, but this story seems to have been hidden from view by the owner of this site, the NSA.

http://phys.org/n...ies.html

When you scroll the the Astronomy sub-section, this story does not appear chronologically. No wonder my comments have been ignored. Was starting to feel a bit lonely. LOL!

Guess the overseers are uncomfortable with this story. They should be! So easy to hide, just don't list it! So after they saw my comment, it was delisted. And you guys are deprived from the self-satisfying mark downs. Come on punks, mark me down!
Enthusiastic Fool
5 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
Tux you're very weird. I think mainstream cosmology has been aware of a relationship between the sizes of central black holes and their host galaxy. Simple googling shows me papers from 2002 where this is mentioned making your 2011 "prediction" late. Your prediction is also about core stars which have not been observed. The engines of material creation you cling to seem to violate basic conservation and common sense. In regards to your first post about core stars being left bare 6 years ago I can find papers about SMBH and galaxy quenching from 2008. You have yet to make a meaningful prediction of anything.
http://adsabs.har...0111418W
http://iopscience...6/589551
Neither of these papers read like they've come up with these concepts themselves so I'm sure they predate this. Ultimately its not worth going back and 1 starring you.

In regards to this article I read this in Nov and the related links agree. Different papers though.
RNP
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
@Benni
@Benni
In fact, superclusters, such as the one reported here, have one of the strongest and most easily detectable dark matter signatures.


"signatures" eh Phys1? That's plural, more than one.........OK, list a few.


Let me see if I have this right. You have repeatedly expressed very strong opinions about dark matter. Now you are saying that you do not know what the actual evidence for its existence is? Do you not see that this completely undermines your arguments? Nevertheless, there are a few of the most easily understood signatures:

The rotation curves of disk galaxies.
The stellar velocity dispersions of early-type galaxies.
The orbital speeds of satellite galaxies.
The velocity dispersion of galaxies in clusters and superclusters.

There are others.
RNP
5 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
Hey guys. This is off topic, but I am not used to NOT being marked down, or rebutted by the merger maniacs residing herein, but this story seems to have been hidden from view by the owner of this site, the NSA.

http://phys.org/n...ies.html

When you scroll the the Astronomy sub-section, this story does not appear chronologically. No wonder my comments have been ignored. Was starting to feel a bit lonely. LOL!

Guess the overseers are uncomfortable with this story. They should be! So easy to hide, just don't list it! So after they saw my comment, it was delisted. And you guys are deprived from the self-satisfying mark downs. Come on punks, mark me down!


The article was not hidden. I have seen your silly comments therein. I can not speak for others, but, personally, I felt your comments were best just ignored, although I will go and down-vote them if you want me too.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.