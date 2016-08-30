Astronomers observe mysterious dimming of a young nearby star

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have spotted transient, transit-like dimming events of a young star named RIK-210 located some 472 light years away in the Upper Scorpius OB association. However, what puzzles the scientists is the mystery behind this dimming as it can not be caused by an eclipsing stellar or brown dwarf companion. They describe their search for plausible explanations in a paper published Dec. 12 on the arXiv pre-print server.
RIK-210 is around five to 10 million years old, about half as massive as the sun and has a radius of approximately 1.24 solar radii. The star has been recently observed by NASA's prolonged Kepler mission, known as K2, during its Campaign 2, lasting from Aug. 22 to Nov. 11, 2014. A team of researchers led by Trevor David of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has analyzed the data provided by K2.
"We find transient, transit-like dimming events within the K2 time series photometry of the young star RIK-210 in the Upper Scorpius OB association. These dimming events are variable in depth, duration, and morphology," the scientists wrote in the paper.
The team found that these dimming events occur approximately every 5.67 days, in phase with the stellar rotation, noting that they are deep (sometimes greater than 15 percent) and short in duration relative to the rotational period. Moreover, the morphology of the dimmings is variable throughout the whole observational campaign, while the starspot modulation pattern remains stable over this period of time.
While such variable dimmings have been documented around mature stars and stellar remnants, it has not been previously observed around a young star lacking a protoplanetary disk, as in the case of RIK-210.
In the search for possible explanations of the observed transient, transit-like dimming events, the researchers at first excluded the possibility that they can be caused by an eclipsing stellar or brown dwarf companion. This hypothesis was ruled out as it is inconsistent with radial velocity measurements as well as with archival and follow-up photometry data.
The researchers emphasized that the dimmings cannot be due to a single spherical body because of the variable morphology of these events. They added that based on the observed depths and durations, it is also unlikely that the dimmings could be explained by features on the stellar surface.
According to the team, the most plausible explanation of the nature of the obscuring material is that it could be a magnetospheric cloud. They assume that a cloud of plasma analogous to those observed in high-mass stars, or a dusty accretion column, could naturally explain the synchronicity between the rotation period and the dimming events.
"Since the accretion timescale is ... much shorter than the orbital period, this model might explain the variable depths and morphologies of dimming events," the paper reads.
Other explanations taken into account by the researchers are: an accretion flow from residual gas and dust, remnants of the late stages of planet formation, the product of a giant-impact type collision, an enshrouded protoplanet with an extended tail, or one or more eccentric bodies undergoing periodic tidal disruption upon each periastron passage.
In order to finally confirm which of the proposed hypotheses is true, the team calls for continued photometric and spectroscopic monitoring.
"Multi-band photometric monitoring can be used to test whether the dip depths are wavelength-dependent; solid-body transits are achromatic, while extinction by dust is less severe at redder wavelengths. Finally, spectroscopic monitoring while the star is known to be dimming can test whether there is enhanced absorption by a gaseous cloud transiting the star," the scientists concluded.
Abstract
We find transient, transit-like dimming events within the K2 time series photometry of the young star RIK-210 in the Upper Scorpius OB association. These dimming events are variable in depth, duration, and morphology. High spatial resolution imaging revealed the star is single, and radial velocity monitoring indicated that the dimming events can not be due to an eclipsing stellar or brown dwarf companion. Archival and follow-up photometry suggest the dimming events are transient in nature. The variable morphology of the dimming events suggests they are not due to a single, spherical body. The ingress of each dimming event is always shallower than egress, as one would expect for an orbiting body with a leading tail. The dimming events are periodic and synchronous with the stellar rotation. However, we argue it is unlikely the dimming events could be attributed to anything on the stellar surface based on the observed depths and durations. Variable obscuration by a protoplanetary disk is unlikely on the basis that the star is not actively accreting and lacks the infrared excess associated with an inner disk. Rather, we explore the possibilities that the dimming events are due to magnetospheric clouds, a transiting protoplanet surrounded by circumplanetary dust and debris, eccentric orbiting bodies undergoing periodic tidal disruption, or an extended field of dust or debris near the corotation radius.
Chris_Reeve
One possible explanation -- which advocates of mainstream theory will not much appreciate -- is that the photosphere can switch on-the-fly between the plasma glow and arc modes. Such observations threaten the notion of a predictable process of stellar aging. It's suggestive that, instead, stars can switch between giant gas giants and fully tufted stars like our Sun on-the-fly.
The theorists will predictably avoid at all costs the consideration of this possibility, for it implies that it can happen to our own Sun as well.
rogerdallas
Gigel
jonesdave
Not as far fetched as the comment above yours!
Chris_Reeve
The list of stars so far which defy stellar aging ...
FG Sagittae
V 605 Aquilae
V 4334 Sagittarii (Sakurai's object)
V838 Monocerotis
You can suggest ad hoc mass transfer events, but that is of course conjecture. Nobody has seen it. What we know, for certain, is that these stars did not "age" in the manner predicted.
(Apologies for thinking.)
TheGhostofOtto1923
"... changes in the brightness of the two images occurred simultaneously on four separate occasions. Schild and his team believe that the only explanation for this observation is that a cosmic string passed between the Earth and the quasar during that time period traveling at very high speed and oscillating with a period of about 100 days."
Chris_Reeve
"Cosmic strings"
And why again would it be a hypothetical construct rather than the laboratory-observed Birkeland current?
Chris_Reeve
You will be very interested to see this:
http://astroobser...-100-was
We already see the filaments. They are not "cosmic strings". It's just electricity over plasma ... stuff we've been studying in the lab for many decades now.
jonesdave
And nobody has detected any evidence whatsoever for the EUs electric Sun nonsense. Furthermore, we would, were it real. However, it can't possibly be real, due to the blindingly obvious failures of its proponents to come up with a valid, scientifically literate mechanism. It is a non-hypothesis, with zero evidence, dreamed up by people who haven't got a clue about the science involved.
That particular problem doesn't seem to have affected you're faith-based belief in it, though.
So, whatever is going on here, it does nothing to help the failed EU electric star nonsense, eh?
http://www.imageb...21252416
Captain Stumpy
well, then by your own argument we can completely dismiss the eu arguments for the exact same reason
because it's conjecture and nobody has seen it
and by that i mean: if it had been "seen" it would be observed data in a peer reviewed study that could be then validated, building a model that makes accurate predictions that exceeds modern astrophysics knowledge
guess what?
-you don't have a model
-it's not peer reviewed
-you've deleted all your failed predictions from the eu site which far, far exceed all the MS astrophysics fails
-you have no ability to present peer reviewed source material to support your claims for eu
-you ignore empirical evidence that's validated
and that's just the beginning! but you're not thinking
you're regurgitating eu propaganda
in essence, your above argument with 4 stars is the god of the gaps argument
Captain Stumpy
where is the logic /or/ the thinking in that comment?
more to the point: your making an argument but you're not presenting any actual physics or evidence that supports the argument!
i mean... the study takes the time to present it's evidence and a reliable case for argument for their conclusions, based upon known physics and other known science... so where is your equivalent argument?
other than denigration of mainstream because they won't call the eu crap scientific, you're not making an argument from evidence
you're making an argument from faith or belief
why should we "believe" what you say when you can't prove it?
that is how religion works, not science
Solon
why should we "believe" what you say when you can't prove it?
that is how religion works, not science"
There is no scientific proof that any of what are called stars by astronomers are stars at all, not even Proxima, and all of astronomy and astrophysics is a religion based on a lack of real science. There are no photographs taken with an ordinary camera, from 'clear' space that show even our own Sun, only the Apollo lunar astronauts could have done so, and they never did. From the Lunar surface,they did, by utilising the light creating properties of the fine lunar dust, but not from cislunar space. I'd like a peer reviewed astronomer to prove me wrong, but they can't.
FineStructureConstant
jonesdave
Oh Christ, not this puerile, brain dead crap again! Grow up, get a life, bugger off, do something, anything other than coming on here with your inane nonsense.
jonesdave
No, that's why the Rosetta star tracker instrument didn't work from day one, and the probe crashed into the comet back in August 2014. Or....it worked, except when there was too much dust, right through until Sep 2016.
https://naif.jpl....R_V11.TI
Wavelength: 500 - 850 nm (visible w/l, for the hard of thinking)
FOV: 16.47 deg.
Pixels: 1024 x 1024
Pixel size: 13 micro m.
Aperture: 29 mm
F/Number: F/1.5
Effective Focal length: 46 mm
IOW, a regular f***ing camera.
TheGhostofOtto1923
Solon
Oh, and here is an Apollo photo of the stars from cislunar space, military spec. film, long exposure. Enjoy. (60 meg TIFF)
https://archive.o...9932.tif
FineStructureConstant
And the photo is for sale to the highest bidder. Contact me at [-Redacted by phys.org-]
Chris_Reeve
Electricity over plasma should not be controversial. Most modern textbooks already agree today in their introductions that plasmas are the dominant state of observable matter. Anybody who has looked at a novelty plasma globe can immediately understand that electricity can flow over plasma.
What they might not immediately appreciate are the numerous forms it can take when it does so. An electron drift powering the Sun would not be apparent without spacecraft designed specifically to observe it.
Chris_Reeve
That's a rather awkward history for an idea which is today taken for granted.
Is it really the case that such a process can generate a theory which will stand the test of time? We want to believe that we understand the Sun. There's a lot of psychology and sociology at play behind-the-scenes, beyond even our own awareness -- for we all subconsciously realize the inherent stakes in being wrong about it.
FineStructureConstant
Write to him (care of the House of Lords, London) and tell him of your dilemma - he's a super chap and I'm sure he'd be delighted to help.
jonesdave
Rubbish. Spacecraft (plenty of them) would detect it. And it has more problems than that. It has been debunked as debunked can be. An evidence free zone, with no valid mechanism.
Chris_Reeve
One way to interpret that is to realize that whatever the process is, it is inherently stable. But, this is the broad pattern in the plasma laboratory: the plasma evolves into stable complex structures. It's an observational fact that has been known for more than a half-century now. Long before plasma physicists could photograph these structures, they were placing paper into their experiments. The plasma structures burned clean-cut shapes into that paper -- primarily filaments and cartwheel structures.
What you might consider asking is -- if stars are powered by a process akin to thermonuclear bombs -- then why are they so stable?
jonesdave
Time for your medication, methinks. Whatever rubbish you believe in has nothing to do with science. Not sure why you're here.
Chris_Reeve
You've not apparently thought much about the problem, for the algebra of the geometry gives no reason at all to believe that any of our current spacecraft would be able to detect an electron drift into the Sun. The challenge of that observation is that it would take multiple spacecraft positioned at different parts of the heliosphere carefully measuring the RANDOM walk of electrons as they migrate over the vast volume of the heliosphere.
This is hardly an easy task to accomplish.
jonesdave
And there, people, is the EU scientific illiteracy writ large. Judas Priest! How about actually spending a bit of time understanding the (multiply verified) science? Instead of dreaming up science-free, content-free prose?
Stick to Velikovsky, science really is not your thing. Nor anybody else at EU. Which is why it has never got anything right. Ever wondered why that is?
jonesdave
You've just put words on a string there. What are you on about?
jonesdave
Not to mention that if you slow down the speed of the electrons, you must increase their number. A whole electron soup out there, that would most definitely be detected.
Tim Thompson debunked this nonsense 12 years ago, at least:
https://forum.cos...st476153
Chris_Reeve
You do realize that the aurora already exhibits this behavior, right? The aurora has both an incoming and outgoing component to it. Your logic seems to imply that this should be impossible.
Yet, it's already observed. The bi-directional current simply forms into discrete sheets. There's nothing particularly amazing about this.
The same bi-directional current behavior also of course occurs for transmission lines.
It's not clear to me that the Thunderbolts Group ever actually based their solar model on relativistic electrons. Tim Thompson and Leroy Ellenberger have been ranting about that for many years now. When I first learned of the EU in 2005, Wal was talking about drift currents and Leroy and Tim were seeking to discredit the EU with relativistic electrons.
Chris_Reeve
By the way, this is a debate over algebra. I've seen the math before. It's a calculation of electrons per cubic meter over the entire heliosphere. What you seem to not realize is that the size of the heliosphere is the dominant factor in this calculation. The heliosphere's large volume drives the necessary electron density per cubic meter to very small numbers to achieve the Sun's exhibited wattage.
This is why the electron drift is so hard to observe: What has to be measured is this very small charge density per cubic meter, and what has to be definitively demonstrated is that the density becomes progressively higher at progressively closer distances to the Sun.
I don't think even the SDO mission will be able to achieve this, because it's just one probe.
Don't forget that the electrons are on random walks.
jonesdave
And as I've said, and far more qualified people than me have said, it is rubbish. It WOULD be detected, and hasn't been. If the incoming electron density is a half-rat power, and is so diffuse, what do you think the solar wind and magnetic field would do to it? It is kindergarten 'science', dreamed up by woo merchants.
Why don't you work out the incoming flux, based on the velocity, that would be needed to power the Sun? Send your results off to any half decent plasma astrophysicist (given that EU don't have one), and ask them for a quick thought on what would happen to these non-existent incoming electrons? Trust me, you will not like the answer. I might have seen a post on it somewhere, I'll try to find it, but it doesn't help this woo one little bit.
As I keep saying, zero mechanism, zero evidence. It makes no sense to those that understand the subject area, which is why it is only believed by those that don't.
Chris_Reeve
"Artists depiction of Birkeland currents flowing into and out of the earth's atmosphere at high latitude. These currents, once the subject of intense debate, are routinely measured by today's satellites and have total magnitudes of millions of amperes (megaamperes). Courtesy of S. G. Smith, Applied Physics Laboratory, The Johns Hopkins University."
See image at http://www.eixdel...ult.jpg.
Notice that the current flows in both directions at the same time. There is nothing extraordinary about this.
Paper is here ...
http://www.eixdel...2003.pdf
jonesdave
Which has absolutely sod all to do with the inane, debunked, evidence-free, science-free nonsense of the 'electric sun'. How many years have they been working on this woo? It has gone nowhere. Nobody takes it seriously, except a bunch of neo-Velikovskian woo merchants, who have no influence whatever on scientific thinking. It is dead.
Chris_Reeve
"If the incoming electron density is ... so diffuse, what do you think the solar wind and magnetic field would do to it?"
What I just showed you w/ the aurora is that we already observe astrophysical plasmas conducting in both directions in the same spot. It's not remarkable in any manner once it is understood that electricity over plasmas can form into complex structures.
jonesdave
Work out the electron density required. And then explain why it isn't observed.
Here is the maths:
https://dealingwithcreationisminastronomy.blogspot.fr/2009/04/electric-cosmos-solar-capacitor-model.html
See also the comments section.
Like I keep saying, it's rubbish, and doesn't even come close to matching observation.
Solon
Worth a try, I see he has an E-Mail address at Cambridge, I'll try that. Maybe he can send me a photo, or maybe just an insulting comment?
Chris_Reeve
You seem to be assuming here that the EU claims that there is no fusion occurring on the Sun at all -- a claim popularized by professor Koberlein but never stated by any EU theorist.
The Sun's power supply does not originate entirely from the electron drift. There's no doubt that there is fusion occurring on the Sun -- but it's just one of the Sun's two sources for energy. This unfortunately significantly complicates your quest to disprove the idea -- for nobody knows what the ratio of these two sources are.
A key falsifiable differentiator for the EU is that this fusion is occurring near the surface of the star -- not the core. The neutrino imagery we've to-date seen is still too grainy to judge that claim.
jonesdave
So, what proportion is provided by fusion? To get your maths to even come close to working, might I suggest 99.999%? Otherwise you are still up sh*t creek without a paddle! Reducing the electrons by 50% still leaves you wildly out in the observed fluxes. It's rubbish. Give up. It's not as if there is any indication that we even need this stupid, ill thought out nonsense, anyway.
If the fusion were all occurring at the surface, you wouldn't be here writing this. Gamma rays would have meant that life would likely never have arisen on this planet!
It is utter rubbish from whichever angle one looks at it. It could only have been invented by people who haven't got a clue about the subject.
And the neutrino data is just fine, and matches prediction extremely well. Things have moved on. EU haven't.
RealityCheck
REMINDER: Astro/cosmic scale phenomena are HYBRID features; resulting from interactions/feedbacks involving Gravity, E-M and QM processes/states.
With that REMINDER in mind...
@ Chris-Reeve: The gravitational 'containment/concentration' effects on solar materials/processes create the temporarily stable stellar-lifetime evolutionary stages we observe across populations of stars across epochal distances/regions of space. So please avoid sounding like you ignore gravitational effects when pointing out the other effects. Ok?
@ jonsedave: Consider ALSO, that our Sun's Mag fields in the CORONA will AFFECT BOTH 'incoming' AND 'outgoing' electrons! So even the sun's electron/proton 'wind' content will be stripped of some of its plasmic material, which will be trapped/amplified/re-directed back onto the Sun itself (which may also, in part, explain some of the source/process for unexpectedly high heat energy of coronal region?).
Discuss nicely. :)
jonesdave
A) Neither I, nor anyone else, has to disprove this woo. It is up to EU to prove it. So far you are batting zero.
B) Yes, we do know the ratio; 100:0. As per observation, coupled with lack thereof for the right hand side of that ratio.
Chris_Reeve
It's not that they are changing their model; what's happening is that you are learning their model as you try to disprove it -- and finding along the way that your personal representations of their model are not quite right.
I've been having literally these same conversations with people for the past 12 years.
Re: "The gravitational 'containment/concentration effects on solar materials/processes create the temporarily stable stellar-lifetime evolutionary stages we observe across populations of stars across epochal distances/regions of space"
Each solar model will of course explain the stability using its own mechanisms. There is no obligation to mix the claims of two separate models.
jonesdave
RealityCheck
@ jonesdave: Please pause for a moment to humbly consider your own words and how they may apply to BB/Inflation/Expansion/exotic DM/DE etc 'models' being increasingly demonstrated by observation to have been "horribly wrong" all along (did you catch Prof Paul Steinhardt's video-lecture to his peers? He finally admits/shows where/why Inflation etc BB-related hypotheses were "horribly wrong", scientifically/logically unsupportable all along).
@ Chris-Reeve: You missed the import of my REMINDER. When it comes to what creates/sustains astro/cosmic scale features/structures, it's ALL 'connected' via feedback, involving ALL those 'forces'. :)
Consider everything. :)
Captain Stumpy
solon-g to science says false claim/ argument from stupidity - https://sohowww.n...gallery/
you'd have to learn how to read, then you can see that almost every peer reviewed astro studies in journals proves you wrong 1- it's not an insult, it's a warning to those who aren't familiar with your brand of insanity
2- you are ignoring all the science and posting pseudoscience
why is it ok for you to be an illiterate idiot refusing to post science but you say it's insulting when someone points this out to you? @reeve/hannes fanatic
repeating your lie doesn't make it more true
i'll get to the other stuff in a minute
jonesdave
Don't be lecturing me. I am saying nothing that other people, who are far more qualified than Chris, Thornhill, Scott etc, haven't already said.
If you'd like to lecture a couple of them, then try here:
http://www.tim-th...dex.html
https://www.blogg...80314165
Captain Stumpy
Science is built on evidence, not claims
.
@eu fanatic chris/hannes & one way you can interpret that is there are a thousand naked faeries shining unicorn turds if that is what you want... it still doesn't make it true, factual or based in reality
science isn't about random interpreting
what you are failing to understand: the study isn't "interpreting", it's making a physics based argument based upon evidence, observation and known physics where is your falsification?
any science?
anything peer reviewed?
Captain Stumpy
2- it's nice that you believe in something, but until you can produce a reputable peer reviewed journal study (not vixra or some similar pseudoscience crap) then it's no different than any other religion no, that isn't the key "falsifiable differentiator" [sic]
there is no other evidence to support any other claims the eu have for their delusional beliefs on the sun
period
and that is the point i've tried to make for a while now but you refuse to accept: the eu doesn't have evidence, it has claims
just because you can publish a website/book doesn't mean it's science
RealityCheck
Those 'professionals' can look to their own enlightenment if they are as objective and scientific as they claim to be. :)
My concern here/now is for you/Chris repeating/saying stuff without considering ALL the important factors I keep reminding of.
Consider: Prof Paul Steinhardt has made a start at (finally) admitting/pointing out where HE and his PEERS have been "horribly wrong" all along).
Rethink ALL for YOURSELVES. :)
RealityCheck
Please cease with your personal vendettas; it is making you miss the fact that recent astro/cosmic discoveries/reviews by mainstream are increasingly confirming me correct all along on many fronts. So the more you keep this personal/denial stuff up, the sillier you demonstrate yourself to be. Your choice, mate. Try ditching personal ego/vendettas, Stumpy; then maybe your posts might be worth reading. Good luck. :)
Captain Stumpy
Please cease with your personal stupidity and pseudoscience lies; it is making you miss the fact that recent astro/cosmic discoveries by mainstream are increasingly confirming you've been a f*cking idiot illiterate troll all along on many fronts. :)
So the more you keep this personal/denial stuff up, the sillier you demonstrate yourself to be. Especially since you've posted 6035+ times with absolutely no evidence or ability to validate your claims
Your choice, mate. Try ditching personal ego/vendettas, sam-you-am; then maybe you would be worth reading. Good luck. :)
PS - not going to continue to point this out and derail this thread further because i know you need to have the last word, so i will simply report any and all further posts that don't include links, references or evidence for your claims
goodnight irene, and FOAD
jonesdave
Chris has nothing to consider. As I've continually pointed out, he has no valid mechanism, and the claims fail to match the obvious observations that should be there, and would easily be seen.
The rest is just pointing out that the observations WOULD be made, and that the idea (it isn't a hypothesis) has been shown to be horribly flawed by some pretty basic maths, based on observations that have been made.
It is why, after decades of prattling on about this electric sun nonsense, it still only exists on crank science websites. Practically no maths or equations to back it up. No fluxes. Nothing.
It is, at its heart, just an attempt to reconcile the idiocy of Velikovsky with 'science' as they see it. And we all know that Wal is a big fan of Immanuel. Which pretty much disqualifies him from being scientifically literate.
RealityCheck
You're in denial mode again about me and my work/insights etc, mate. Not a good place to be for you when recent mainstream discovery/review is confirming me correct all along.
For example: Did you understand what Prof Paul Steinhardt had to admit/explain where he and his peers have been horribly wrong all along?
If not, then take time out now to try and get your head around that example of recent mainstream review which confirms me correct all along. If you can 'get' it, then maybe you will cease with your personal vendettas and denials, hey? We can but hope.
Good luck, Stumpy; take care. :)
RealityCheck
Uncle Ira
Well I consider him Cher. And I consider him so much I wrote him an email letter. You remember when you was claiming the Carrol-Skippy was getting his act together because of your helping him? And I wrote him an email letter too.
Steinhardt-Skippy told me the same thing Carrol-Skippy told me. He never did hear of you. And he also said your Earthman-toes-stuffs was worse than regular crankpot gobbledygook. So instead of saying you was correct all along, he said you was (his words not mine) the "demented person who can't even pretend to have a science background, I suggest he is a mere troll".
That's twice we caught you lying about famous scientists backing up your silly gobbledygook. Not good matey, do better diligence.
RealityCheck
Isn't bot-voting against a correct post enough kicks for you? Do you also have to misrepresent/concoct your own versions of what has been happening?
Your Ira-bot 'emails' are like 'surveys'; 'responses' can be made to 'say' what you want them to.
The disease which affects you has been the same disease which has affected much of cosmology/theoretical physics and the people pretending to be scientists while they have been horribly wrong for decades now; as Prof Paul Steinhardt has finally admitted/explained to his peers.
What PROMPTED his soul searching and revelation that he was wrong all that time?
Right. It was 'in the air' as discourse on cosmology/physic has been going on in many venues NOT directly associated with the 'professional' venues, but nevertheless eventually having 'critical mass' effect on the thinking of the professionals; otherwise they would all still be blithely unaware they HAD been incorrect all along and me correct.
Give it up, mate. :)
Uncle Ira
I just wrote the Steinhardt-Skippy a nice email, showed him some of your stuffs and asked him what he thought. And that is what he thought (or at least that is what he claimed he thought),,,, "demented person who can't even pretend to have a science background, I suggest he is a mere troll"
Oh yeah, I almost forget. The bot vote is no trouble. It is a service I provide for humans and scientists here on the physorg who might not want to be distracted by your gobbledygook. Choot, I don't even make any money from it, I do it as a volunteer.
RealityCheck
The obvious question indicated is: Can a nasty bot-voting ignoramus be trusted to understand and present all the salient facts to anyone when asking his opinion? Obviously not. Nice try, Ira. But your bot-voting ignoramus nasty troll status makes any truly fair, informed and balanced 'opinion survey' result most unlikely....as has proven to be the case in your sad nasty case, Ira, from your own lying bot-lips. QED.
You've been wrong, horribly wrong, mate. Give it up, Ira. Learn your lesson and do better with your life and intellect, mate. Good luck. :)
PS: Have you any on topic comments re the above article's science subject matter, Ira? Try it. :)
Uncle Ira
I use the snip and glue feature on my computer to ask Steinhardt-Skippy what he thought about your Earthman-Playhouse stuffs. A couple of paragraphs worth and the link to your playhouse place.
You got any more obvious questions that need an obvious answer?
jonesdave
You have the output of the Sun. Well measured, not in dispute, yes?
Now, that is either created by fusion in the core (saving you from horrid gamma ray fluxes at the surface), or you have the electric woo Sun.
Which one would you like? The one that says that all the Sun's energy comes from fusion in the core, or the one that says it is electrical woo?
Now, according to CR/HA, some of the neutrinos are due to fusion at the surface! Ok. How much? Given the obvious mathematical and observational failings of the 'electrons heading in to the Sun' nonsense, how much do they need to scale it back to make electric woo a goer? That is, to make it undetectable (which it wouldn't be)?
Well, check the maths. They would need to scale it back so far, that it is no longer relevant. Idiots.
Why oh why do people believe this crap? Do you not think that if they had something to say that they would have said it by now?
jonesdave
Guess that isn't going to happen, given whom he is reliant upon......
The same people who brought you .....the non-existent Electric Comet!!!! Oh yes people, let's hear it for the idiot Wal, and his sidekick.... thingy, as they fleece people based on their scientific ineptitude!!! Yaayyy, way to go guys.
Imagine what could have happened if you'd actually bothered to take a relevant science degree! Wan*ers.
Chris_Reeve
cantdrive85
It works for folks like Cap'n Stoopid, there are a lot of them.
Oh, and regarding jonesdumb's claims about the missing electrons, NASA likely found them. Using a spacecraft mission as described by CR above.
http://www.scienc...plain-it
jonesdave
So still not done the maths yet? Trust me, you don't want to.
jonesdave
Nope, doesn't help you one little bit. Do the maths. How many do you need? It's easy enough to work out, all the figures are easy enough to find. No calculus. The only variable is the velocity that you ascribe to the non-existent electrons. That will depend on the potential drop that EU claims to exist between the heliosphere and the Sun. Has to be exceedingly small if they are only drifting at half-rat power at 1 AU.
It's totally junk 'science'. Laughably bad.
jonesdave
So show us where these idiots have actually accounted for these things. You know, how much gamma ray flux would x% of fusion on the surface produce? What is the electron density at 1 AU if electric woo is proving x% of the power of the Sun? What does the velocity of the imagined electrons at 1 AU tell us about the potential drop over ~100 AU?
This is all pretty easy to do, so I assume someone has done it. Where?
jonesdave
Where else would I put it? EU rubbish doesn't exist in the realm of real science. It's not as if anyone can respond to their lunacy in the latest edition of ApJ or A & A, as this crap would never get past the editor, let alone a half decent peer reviewer.
Your rubbish only exists in places like this, where people like you keep spamming it, in the hope of finding new converts to mythology based woo.
In case you haven't noticed, your cult has gone nowhere in decades, and is having no effect whatsoever on scientific thinking.
It's all a little bit pointless, don't you think? Why not just own up, and confess that what you believe has nothing whatever to do with science, and is all about a neo-Velikovskian faith based cult?
Chris_Reeve
We've got the SDO mission coming up, and I'm hoping & expecting that we'll see some very specific predictions.
Do not forget that when it comes to a model that proposes that the Sun is charge-loaded, that directly implies that some of the Sun's features will be - unexpectedly - reproducible in the laboratory. That situation potentially sets the Standard Solar Model up for some embarrassing moments in the coming years.
That work is ongoing. Your own approach to the subject necessarily dictates that you know nothing about any of that. You won't know until the papers are published.
Captain Stumpy
- the only thing you will be able to do as an eu cult member is misinterpret the science or completely f*ck it up like cantdrive does not unless they adopted the eu model and started a religion around it
the thing you don't get about science is that it follows the evidence
yes, it also predicts things and looks for those predictions, but unlike your eu, it provides a means to falsify
your eu cult doesn't - when the eu prediction is proven wrong it's either:
-everyone else fault for misinterpreting the evidence
-deleted from the site like it never existed
it's simple: because the eu doesn't abide by the scientific method, it is *not science*
period
cantdrive85
Your maths can be found here;
http://electric-c...2013.pdf
It would seem there are plenty of electrons (20,000 times more than needed) to power the Electric Sun. And lest we not overlook the ions....
RealityCheck
Forget past EU related claims/feuds (on both 'sides'). They are moot now. :)
It's HYBRID phenomena, involving many 'forces' in concert/feedback etc processes over time and space distances which create 'structural' and 'flow' features. No 'model' will ever explain it properly UNLESS ALL factors thoroughly identified/understood as to dominance/phases across time/space over its evolutionary stages range.
Also, on large scales (distance/time), 'equilibration' of charge via electron movement is limited; and may result in large Differentiation/Sorting into charge streamlines/sheets/shocks etc along/across a plasmic feature/process; while the plasma-flow-generated magnetic/electric field pattern 'interplay' produces all sorts of excursions/transient phenomena/potentials and turbulence/perturbation/chaotic etc phenomena within 'neutral' OR 'partial charge' plasmic 'feature' (gravity conributes 'confinement' for longer term 'stability range'.
[continued...]
RealityCheck
Recall, I pointed out that Sun's OWN mag field pattern redirecting BACK onto Sun a lot of its OWN 'outgoing' electrons ejected into coronal regions?
This 'flowback' ADDS to whatever externally-sourced 'incoming' electron flux may be trapped and redirected by the sun's outermost mag field pattern. Much of these electrons will be transported/redirected by the sun's own mag field pattern back onto the polar regions and thence onto the sun plasma content in corona/surface etc.
Understand how electrons can be trapped/redirected onto the sun despite solar wind; because mag field pattern provides a 'shielded superhighway' for any trapped electrons being trapped/directed by mag field back/onto sun.
It's all messier/more complex than these 'feuding exchanges' would have everyone believe. It's HYBRID; involving ALL forces/effects (Gravitational, E-M, QM) working over time/space to evolve complex flows/structures 'features' observed.
Consider ALL factors. :)
jonesdave
Hey ,sh*t for brains, they need to be found close to the Sun, going IN. Get it? Jesus these people are thick. You linked to a non peer reviewed bunch of bollocks. Why do you think that the idiot Scott didn't publish that paper? Shall I tell you? BECAUSE HE IS LYING! Get it? It would not get past peer review. Why? Because it is sh*t. Link me to something that backs up his crap in a peer reviewed journal. Rather than crap that has been made up. Idiot.
jonesdave
Oh do f*ck off you sanctimonious prat.
jonesdave
Yes, and what you fail to understand, you burke, is that they would be detected by various spacecraft. And haven't been. Understand? Is this getting too technical for you? Jesus, I knew you were thick, but this takes the biscuit!
Shall I go through it again for the hard of thinking? You need the same power coming in at 1 AU as is being received at 1 AU. Got that? So where the f**k is it? Answers on a postcard to "we believe in any old woo", address unknown.
DO THE MATHS, idiot. Jesus.
Answer me this; what is the potential drop that the idiot Scott gives between the heliopause and the Sun? Do a simple calculation of what that would accelerate an electron to. What are the idiots at EU claiming to be the speed of these electrons? Veeerrrry simple maths. Get back to us on that, yes?
jonesdave
Oh dear, Reeve. We've been hearing this crap for decades! Never going to happen is it love?
Please, specify a prediction of the EU woo that has ever come true. Don't waste your time searching...it has NEVER happened. EVER. Please give us a timeline for when you are going to write this neo-Velikovskian woo up in an actual paper. Again, don't bother, because we all know that that is never going to happen.
Woo is woo. Still, as long as you are fleecing enough idiots of their money per annum, then who gives a damn. Eh?
jonesdave
Scott (2015): It's a Z-pinch! http://www.ptep-o...1-13.PDF (1989)
Err, whoops, or what? He only had 26 years to check that out. Does his computer not do Google Scholar? Mine does. Took me minutes to find that. I repeat - idiot.
jonesdave
Scott: http://www.ptep-o...1-13.PDF (2015)
Balick: http://adsabs.har...97..476B (1989)
Showing that the idiot really is an idiot. Any of the EU woo merchants like to explain to us how this looks like a Z-pinch? Would love to hear it.
jonesdave
If the fusion (however much) is taking place on the surface, then you should be able to calculate (roughly) the amount of gamma radiation that it produces, yes? Given that we have a very good handle on that, what would you say is the amount of fusion actually happening there? (0 would be a good guess).
On the other hand, if it is zero, what does that say about the amount of your non-existent electrons that we should detect coming in?
So, you are back to where we were previously, yes? Can't find the buggers, eh?
Try thinking about it. Scientifically. Mathematically.
jonesdave
Purely rhetorical. Just makes me wonder.
cantdrive85
Birkeland currents, proper mechanism describing aurora. Predicted galactic magnetic fields. There are many more...
cantdrive85
I am not going to try to figure out what your moronic ideas are, please explain.
jonesdave
Sorry, please tell me which EU members came up with those predictions.
jonesdave
Do you know what a Z-pinch is? Which way does the current flow before becoming pinched? Let's say we have a location, call it X, at which a certain idiot is proposing that a Z-pinch is happening. Let's say in our co-ordinate system that X lies halfway along a line with origin W and ends at E. Does the Z-pinch run from W, get pinched at X, and then continue on to E? I'd say yes.
Whereas, if said idiot had checked the literature, he would have found that his "current" is coming FROM X, and heading in two directions simultaneously, to both W & E!
Like I said, the burke does not understand that Doppler rules out his silly claims.
Which is why he published it in the crackpot journal Progress in Physics!
https://en.wikipe..._Physics
Benni
cantdrive85
jonesdave
So, where is it? The authors you mention were not members of your cult. Their work stands alone. Please show me some 'classical, empirical science', as performed by EU members. And I'm not talking about Scott's 'regular' work. I mean stuff that relates specifically to EU crackpottery, such as electric stars, electric comets, electric craters. Has any of that actually been published in a respectable journal? And has any of it ever been seen to be true in retrospect?
It has nothing whatever to do with science, and is easily shown to be nonsense. Science does not start with an a priori assumption, such as 'Velikovsky was right', and then try, with laughably bad 'science', to force fit everything to satisfy that assumption. As has been shown with the electric sun nonsense, and the electric comet nonsense, etc.
Alfven and Birkeland would turn in their graves at the thought of being associated with EU.
cantdrive85
Oh, I see your problem, stop right there. You are insisting a belief based upon complete ignorance is valid to write off what would otherwise be obvious. What I'd say is you should at least grasp the basics before going on with that diarrhea spewing from your face. If you were aware of Alfven's heliospheric current cicuit;
https://www.plasm..._circuit
You would see the expected flow at the poles is just as observed. And coupled with the paper you linked, the return current loops around to the equitorial plane (fig. 2) to complete the circuit.
jonesdave
No, you'll find that I've been concentrating on the science, and you've been avoiding doing that science.
What would be the speed of an electron given a 10 gigavolt potential drop from 100 AU to to 0 Au?
What would the gamma ray flux be at the surface of the Sun, if nuclear fusion were happening there?
How are your electrons managing to be unaffected by the solar wind, and its associated magnetic field?
Why are they undetectable?
What is a Z-pinch, and why doesn't Scott know?
Etc.
jonesdave
Err, no.Lol. You've linked to a crank science site that has nothing to do with Z-pinches!
Here is a page on Z-pinches:
http://atomictoas...machine/
Has some nice piccies. Which way is the current going?
jonesdave
I'll amend that, as I'm sure Scott does know. I'll rephrase it as:
Why does Scott think that an ageing star, shooting out material in opposite directions, is a Z-pinch?
http://www.ptep-o...1-13.PDF
Figure 10.
cantdrive85
Good question, I can't tell you since you can't seem to figure out how to copy/paste a link.
jonesdave
And you have lost the ability to use Google Image search?
I'll try again:
http://atomictoas...machine/
If not, then try this quick lecture:
http://slideplaye...6840571/
cantdrive85
This is it, a diagram of a Z-pinch;
http://atomictoas...2-15.png
Note the hourglass shape similar to the nebula in question.
Captain Stumpy
not only is it "classical empirical science" (as you call it) validated over and over, with more than 100K experiments in just the PPPL lab alone done by electrical engineers and plasma physicists specialising in (you guessed it) plasma physics
but it is also completely ignored by your cult of stupidity - and i can prove that with multiple links on PO alone, in your own words
you have just proven yourself to be a chronic liar and debunked your own eu cult with your own words and historical ignoring of empirical evidence
eu is pseudoscience
period
and you just proved it
jonesdave
So we're back to you (along with Scott) failing to understand that the Doppler shift shows that the imagined current is coming FROM the imagined pinch, and heading out in OPPOSITE directions. A Z-pinch, as the linked diagram shows, flows in one direction. Doppler would show it as being either all blue shifted, if it were coming towards us, or all red shifted if it were heading away.
It is shown as red shifted on one side of the star, and blue on the other. The star is blowing material off in opposite directions. You and Scott are suffering from what is known as pareidolia.
https://briankobe...nknowns/
gkam
"bullsh*t "
"chronic liar"
---------------------------------
Can't we get rid of this nasty stuff? This regards science, not the inability of others to discuss topics rationally without personal attack.
Captain Stumpy
lots of things can "look like" something else, but not *be* said something else
case in point:
http://cache1.ass...kTmvNdUe
http://image.shut...7837.jpg
both of those look similar, or "looks like" they could be the same thing...one looks like it could be a closer high res pic of the other, and in fact, you can see there are a lot of similarities
but they're not the same thing
this is where you fail - just because it looks similar doesn't mean it *is* the same thing
.
and that is why you promote pseudoscience, not science
epic fail for the eu cult
jonesdave
http://www.imageb...21784741
Captain Stumpy
like this? you are worse than the eu cult yes
we can report you till you're banned for promoting pseudoscience and chronic lies
all of which i've proven more than once
so, per your request....
jonesdave
As with the example of Scott's non-existent Z-pinch.
And as with a multitude by Thornhill. Such as solar wind H+, travelling at ~400 km/s, combining with O-, to form OH. A little bit of knowledge, mathematics and research would have shown two things: the H+ is too energetic at that speed to combine with anything, and the amount of OH/ H2O possible from this impossible mechanism, was orders of magnitude too few to match observation at comets.
And these are the people telling scientists in a variety of fields, that they've got it all wrong! Laughable.
Benni
On the other hand, why do you continue living within the TinFoil Hat crowd which which has established itself in the belief of something composing 80-95% of the universe for which you have no evidence of it's existence.
For Example this: http://phys.org/n...und.html
I'd say Jonesy that you're a slave to your own facts.
jonesdave
I know electricity exists, you burke. However, it is not involved in certain phenomena in the way the the EU idiots believe. Unless you'd like to answer the numerous questions I've posed over time regarding the debunked electric comet woo, or the debunked electric sun woo. Feel free.
jonesdave
Just to add that those questions can be answered without any reference to dark matter, or dark energy. Just physics. What do you think powers the Sun? Or makes a comet shed loads of dust and gas?
cantdrive85
https://www.googl...;bih=652
BTW, nice scribbles jonesdumb. Your dementia is obvious...
jonesdave
So you still don't understand Doppler shift? Oh well, we'll just have to add that to the list of things that EU cultists don't understand. Becoming a very long list, is that.
And definitely no dementia; you, on the other hand, seem to be suffering greatly from not only pareidolia, but, like most EU acolytes, a terminal case of Dunning-Kruger effect.
cantdrive85
Captain Stumpy
RealityCheck
This sort of reaction keeps you in denial mode; makes you miss obvious things; while you sound so 'certain' about processes you apparently do not fully consider/understand yourself.
Eg, I take time/trouble to remind (for your benefit!) that:
- magnetic field patterns around astronomical bodies (eg our sun) also traps/redirects/accelerates electrons and ionized/charged atoms/molecules coming from ANY direction (out of OR into, our sun's, vicinity);
- regardless of flow direction of ionized atoms/molecules, ELECTRON currents may flow in ANY direction because they are the least massive and most easily REDIRECTED by MAGNETIC FIELDs which accelerate them to greater velocities along 'least force/action' paths.
Don't react with bias/denial. :)
Benni
Benni
amiabledunce
http://www.space....tta.html
Full paper can be found at https://mnras.oxf...tw2112v1
Some surprising admissions from the Rosetta team concerning what they term as "bizarre brightening" of the comet.
jonesdave
You seriously are a pratt, aren't you? Please, do show us your mathematical proofs for all the crap that you believe. Do it. Now. I am sick to death of tosspots like you, claiming that they have proved this, that or the other. So come on, sh*t for brains. let's see it. Post it, or f*ck off. Tosser.
jonesdave
Again, bugger of you burke.
jonesdave
And you are obviously as thick as the idiot Scott. Why do you think that he published in that crap journal? Because, for the hard of thinking, he would never have got that garbage published in a proper scientific journal. A proper peer reviewer would have seen his obvious error, and pointed it out. The fact that it was published in that crap journal tells you all you need to know about EU.
jonesdave
No, you idiot, it 'brightened' in various wavelengths that were not visual. Read the bloody paper, you idiot.
jonesdave
And you can't explain it, can you, sh*t for brains? Let's hear it. What is the standard EU excuse for Scott being a total f*ckwit? Please, do tell us. How did he manage to fuxx this up? Where, in that paper, does he explain it?
Trust me, he doesn't. He is as stupid as you. He screwed up. End of story.
jonesdave
"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you one of the biggest liars on the planet......Wal Thornhill...(much applause from an audience with an accumulated IQ of a brain damaged hedgehog)..." Gidday, blokes and sheilas, I'm here mainly to lie to you. Don't take it personal like, but I've got a living to make, and you guys are so thick that I can get away with pretty much anything....."
jonesdave
Where has this eejit gone? I have yet to see his 'proof' of jack sh*t. When will we be seeing it? Come on tosspot in chief, let's see it. Or are you all mouth and no trousers? (yes)
cantdrive85
Why? Two reasons, ignorance of real plasma physics by the "peer review" and censorship.
jonesdave
So come on Benni the burke, show us how it is all wrong. Do not reference the idiot Crothers. Or I shall laugh. A lot. Might need a change of underwear. So, come on genius, let's hear it, you idiot.
jonesdave
No, idiot, two reasons; lack of research, and lack of ability. End of story. The (total lack of) current is going the wrong way! What a dick!
jonesdave
cantdrive85
jonesdave
Doesn't alter the fact that you are thick as p*gsh*t, does it? Or that Scott hasn't got a bloody clue about stuff that happens outside of a lab. How can one possibly get something like that wrong? You'd have thought the idiot might have done some research, eh?
jonesdave
jonesdave
Give me the word, I'll be here all night. Shall we start with his turning H+ ions into water?.Lol. Anywhere you'd like to go,. The guy, and his idiot followers, are complete pratts. However, you are quite welcome to make a case for the defence. Given that all the questions I asked about the electric sun woo have gone unanswered, I'll take it that you no longer believe in that particular woo, yes?
cantdrive85
I found it interesting they mentioned the Birkeland current in the abstract. Indicates a connection with the Sun. I'll read the paper when I have time.
Captain Stumpy
2- we've already established that the eu doesn't comprehend validated plasma physics
(you know, like this: http://www.pppl.gov/node/857 )
So the only people we can prove are ignorant of plasma physics, with actual evidence and not just a claim, is the eu crowd
- something you repeatedly validate
3- conspiracist ideation - there is only one reason possible that the eu papers aren't published in reputable science journals: they're pseudoscience sh*t papers attempting to distribute a blatantly false claim and call it science
that is the *only* thing that can possibly keep out your claims from the worlds journals
and it really has to be blatantly obvious for all of them to oust it as crap
consider that a moment...
yep
You and Stump are consensus stooges and do not have the capacity to question authority or the humility to admit when you are wrong. The irony of it all is that the science you believe in is based in miracles and defies rational sense.
"Whenever you find that you are on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect."
Mark Twain
jonesdave
So show us where we're wrong, you idiot. All we get from you burkes is prose. "It's all a cover up, a conspiracy, maths doesn't prove anything", et boring cetera. Ad nauseam.
So how about doing some science? As shown in this thread, and others, and in many other places, you are simply incapable of it. It's all fairy tales based on Velikovskian woo.
"It pays to keep an open mind, but not so open that your brains fall out."
Carl Sagan.
antialias_physorg
Math is the language of logic. If you can make a good hypothesis then you can use math to decsribe it and to work on from there to see what your hypothesis predicts. It also lets _others_ evaluate your hypothesis independent of your own emotional bias.
If you can't even formulate your hypothesis in the language of math then you don't have one (much less a theory). All you have in that case is a brainfart.
jonesdave
Err, yes, it is. Take Thornhill's crap about solar wind H+ combining with O- (not sure where he gets that from) to form OH and/or water at comets. Now, ignoring the fact that this is impossible (further showing his scientific illiteracy), all he had to do was some very basic maths to show that it cannot possibly account for all the H2O seen at comets. You know, stuff like Googling how many molecules are in a litre of water, the average density and velocity of the solar wind, the size of the comet. Simple stuff like that. So tell me, why would anybody take an idiot like him seriously? Or the other idiot, Scott? Both of them are demonstrably inept outside of their own areas of knowledge. In Scott's case, that would be as an EE in a lab. Thornhill, as a purveyor of Velikovskian woo.
jonesdave
But, but, but....Wal told us that the H2O was caused by the solar wind interacting with O- from the comet! But the report says that the solar wind had been getting nowhere near the comet for months!
And yet they had still been detecting H2O for all that time! Another perfect illustration that Thornhill is an idiot. Thanks for that.
jonesdave
Oh dear, science via press release, yet again. Did you learn that from Wal?
Your reading skills are obviously lacking, as the term 'bizarre' is used by the author of the article, and is NOT attributed to the Rosetta team.
You may also be interested in another abstract from that meeting, of which Noonan was also a co-author:
"Icy outbursts from comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko as observed by the Alice FUV spectrograph."
"However, a subset of the dust outbursts show a markedly different character with dust that is bright--in some cases brighter than the sunlit nucleus itself-- and displaying a strong absorption feature around 1700Å, characteristic of water ice. In such outbursts, the observed "dust" is likely to consist primarily of icy grains."
These are the EUs 'electric arc discharges.' Oh dear. I'd forget about comets, if I were you lot.
jonesdave
https://itinerant...-hat.png
jonesdave
Plus 40 points gained from item 34 on the crackpot index!
"40 points for claiming that the "scientific establishment" is engaged in a "conspiracy" to prevent your work from gaining its well-deserved fame, or suchlike."
http://math.ucr.e...pot.html
cantdrive85
"I have no trouble publishing in Soviet astrophysical journals, but my work is unacceptable to the American astrophysical journals."
[Referring to the trouble he had with the peer reviewers of Anglo-American astrophysical journals because his ideas often conflicted with the generally accepted or "standard"" theories.]
— Hannes Alfvén
cantdrive85
You won a long time ago with all your CAP'N CAPSLOCK statements.
jonesdave
Oh dear. If in trouble, bring up another ancient quote from Alfven! It may surprise you to learn that although Alfven got a lot of stuff right, he also only got other things partially right. And he came up with some stuff that was just plain wrong.
antialias_physorg
Ya know - if someone employs censorship they employ it for a reason.
In all these debates I have yet to see someone come up with a non-insane reason why anyone should have any kind of mortive to do so.
(and of course it would have to a be a world-wide conspiracy with super effective secrecy. Something not even multi-trillion-funded agencies are capable of)
jonesdave
Do you think Alfven would have seen a Z-pinch in the same way Scott did? Or do you think he would have actually done sufficient research on the planetary nebula to see that it couldn't possibly be such a thing? What about his collaborators? Falthammer, Carlquist (?), and others who were still active in 1989? Did they see a Z-pinch at M2-9? Have they ever written about such a thing? Or any other plasma physicist? Nope, just the idiot Scott, based purely on looking at a pretty piccie.
cantdrive85
Example #1- MHD and the frozen-in condition. To his credit he has claimed it was his biggest mistake of his life, yet 40+ years later astrophysicists regard it as gospel as it conforms with their mathematically elegant guesses.
cantdrive85
Yep, to protect their own self-interests, or those who support them. How many astrophysical journals are there that it would require this giant conspiracy you insist on? Were talking about tens of individuals, with just a few "reputable" journals and all others being crankpot it's not a difficult task.
jonesdave
Wrong. As you would know if you knew anything about plasma physics. As Tim Thompson explained to you a long time ago. He only expressed reservations about how it was being used, by some, back in his day. A long time ago. It is now known that it is valid in more conditions than he realised back then, and the models used these days are far more sophisticated than used back in the days of yore. And include PIC 3D models. So you are decades behind the times. As usual.
jonesdave
What self interests? Please tell me of a reputable plasma physicist who has complained of not being published in those journals, and point me to their work.
cantdrive85
jonesdave
You are going back many decades - as usual. In case you haven't noticed, plasma physics has moved on a long way since the days of black & white TV, teddy boys and Elvis haircuts. A lot more is known, and has been observed since Alfvens day. He would have had many students working under him over the years. Many of them will still be active in the field. So why did certain of his claims about plasma fall by the wayside? Because they were wrong, either totally or partially.
jonesdave
On reconnection, however, here he is just three years later, as a co-author of a paper, agreeing that data from an observation shows: "Both the large scale average electric field and the fine scale field observed during a magnetopause crossing show the existence of significant tangential electric field components on both sides of the magnetopause, ***in agreement with the requirements of reconnection theories***."
"Direct Observation of a Tangential Electric Field Component at the Magnetopause" (1979)
http://onlinelibr...305/full
My emphasis. Observation has a habit of changing minds. Except when those minds are fossilised in the past.
cantdrive85
https://www.googl...OcJKWGfw
He indicates that the frozen-in condition is not applicable to the magnetosphere, as such reconnection of the frozen-in field lines could not be valid.
cantdrive85
http://phys.org/n...rab.html
This silly guy seems to think, just as Alfvén did, that he can extrapolate physics of laboratory plasmas to cosmical dimensions. As I mentioned there, he has the temerity to suggest that plasmas should behave like plasmas. If this is the case, it pretty much thrusts Alfvén's/Peratt's Plasma Universe to the cutting edge of the space sciences. And the standard theory into the dust bin with epicycles and flat earth nonsense.
jonesdave
Sorry, you are still talking ancient crap. Give it up. It died in the 80s/ 90s! Do you not understand that? No wonder no proper science has ever come out of EU! You are all living in the past. Get with it man. Alfven is yesterday's news. Yes he had some good ideas, but he also had some really silly ones. Get over it. Live with it. Yes?
jonesdave
More reconnection seen. On top of all the other stuff that has been seen in lab and 'in the wild'. Get over it. Alfven was wrong. And has been shown to be so. So what. He did alright for his time, but his time has gone. We know far more now than he ever did. He was guessing at much of it. And he guessed wrong. So what?
jonesdave
It's a supernova. That doesn't happen to electric stars, does it?
jonesdave
jonesdave
I don't know cantdrive. I'm not a plasma physicist. What I do know, from people that are in the know about such things, is that they took the best of Alfven, et al, and disregarded that which has been shown to be wrong. And that is the thing: it has been shown to be wrong. In particular, the frozen-in concept, and magnetic reconnection. He just got it wrong. No shame. It was early days. People believed all sorts of things back then. They didn't have the data back then that we have now.
I'll try to find the paper again, and upload it somewhere for you.
jonesdave
So screw GPR: if they want to sue me, then figure out what my VPN is up to! For a 37 year old paper? Having a laugh.
http://www71.zipp...ile.html
jonesdave
jonesdave
Anyway, I'd like someone to tell me the velocity of an electron across a potential drop of say, 1 gigavolt?
Has anybody done that? It isn't rocket science.
On the other hand, rearrange the requisite equation, based on a claim of say ~1cm/s at 1 AU, and then tell us what the potential at ~100 AU must be. Not difficult. Unless one's name is Scott, Jurgens or Thornhill.
And then explain why spacecraft, travelling at say 10 km/s, can't detect them. After all, probes at Halley and 67P can easily detect electrons moving at <1 km/s. Why can't they see the EU electrons?
My 'guess'? Because they aren't there. Just a feeling :)
cantdrive85
Why again exactly are "EU electrons" different? Oh right, you seem to believe these electrons must be relativistic. Obviously not familiar with drift currents are you?