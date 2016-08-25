Ariane 5's seventh launch this year

December 22, 2016
Ariane 5’s seventh launch this year
On 21 December 2016, Ariane 5 flight VA234 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Star One-D1 and JCSat-15, into their planned orbits. Credit: ESA

An Ariane 5 lifted off this evening to deliver two telecom satellites, Star One-D1 and JCSat-15, into their planned orbits.

Arianespace announced liftoff at 20:30 GMT (17:30 local time, 21:30 CET) from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana for a dual payload mission lasting about 43 minutes.

Star One-D1, with a mass of 6433 kg at liftoff, was the first satellite to be released, about 29 minutes into the mission. The 3400 kg JCSat-15 was released 14 minutes later.

Star One-D1, owned by Embratel Star One, will handle broadcasting, broadband, Internet access and other digital applications over Brazil, Latin America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

JCSat-15, owned by SKY Perfect JSat, will offer a range of for Japan, including broadcasting, , and maritime and aeronautical applications for the Oceania and Indian Ocean regions.

Both satellites are designed to last more than 15 years.

The payload mass for this launch was 10 722 kg. The satellites totalled about 9833 kg, with payload adapters and carrying structures making up the rest.

Flight VA234 was the 90th Ariane 5 launch, and the seventh this year.

Explore further: Image: Ariane 5's fourth launch this year

Related Stories

Ariane 5's second launch of 2015

May 28, 2015

An Ariane 5 lifted off last night from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Sixth launch for Ariane 5 this year

December 8, 2014

An Ariane 5 has lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Ariane 5's fourth launch of 2015

August 21, 2015

An Ariane 5 lifted off tonight from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Recommended for you

Hubble chases a small stellar galaxy in the Hunting Dog

December 22, 2016

On a clear evening in April of 1789, the renowned astronomer William Herschel continued his unrelenting survey of the night sky, hunting for new cosmic objects—and found cause to celebrate! He spotted this bright spiral ...

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

First light for band 5 at ALMA

December 21, 2016

ALMA observes radio waves from the Universe, at the low-energy end of the electromagnetic spectrum. With the newly installed Band 5 receivers, ALMA has now opened its eyes to a whole new section of this radio spectrum, creating ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.