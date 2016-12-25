Acciona returns to Dakar Rally with electric car

December 26, 2016
Driver Ariel Jatton (L) and co-driver Gaston Daniel Scazzuso of Argentina pose inside their Acciona Eco Power ahead of the 2016
Driver Ariel Jatton (L) and co-driver Gaston Daniel Scazzuso of Argentina pose inside their Acciona Eco Power ahead of the 2016 Dakar Rally on January 1, 2016

Spanish energy firm Acciona said Monday it will compete in the Dakar Rally next month in Latin America for the third straight year with the only electric vehicle of the gruelling off-road race.

"Next January in Asuncion (Paraguay) we will once again cross the starting line of the Dakar, and we will again be the only zero emissions vehicle," the company said in a statement.

"We compete in Dakar 2017 with an electric vehicle because we believe 100% in the potential of ," it added on the Facebook page of its Dakar Rally team.

Some 316 vehicles, including 83 cars and 146 motorbikes, are registered for the 39th Dakar Rally, which will be staged over nearly 9,000 kilometres (5,600 miles) from January 2-14 in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The race will set off from the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, with race sporting director Marc Coma promising "the toughest edition in the history of South American rally-raiding".

Acciona entered its car in the 2015 Dakar Rally, making it the first zero-emissions to compete in the event, but it pulled out after just three days due to a navigation system malfunction.

The Team Acciona car, which features a lithium battery pack that is supplemented by solar panels, was disqualified from the 2016 Dakar Rally after it failed to make it to the start line for the 11th stage on time.

The map with the route of the 2017 Dakar Rally was revealed during a press conference in Paris on November 23, 2016
The map with the route of the 2017 Dakar Rally was revealed during a press conference in Paris on November 23, 2016

Founded in 1997, Madrid-based Acciona focuses on the development and management of renewable energy projects and infrastructure around the world.

It posted a net profit of 348 million euros ($364 million) during the first nine months of the year, more than double the 166 million euros it made during the same period last year.

Explore further: Peru moving to protect fossils from car race

Related Stories

Peru moving to protect fossils from car race

January 4, 2013

(AP)—Peru's government is taking steps to protect one of the world's largest fossil deposits from being damaged by this year's Dakar Rally, the Culture Ministry said Thursday.

Electric car is time-beater at Pikes Peak climb event

July 2, 2015

For optimists enjoying the technology progress of electric cars, an encouraging turn of events took place recently with electric cars in the top two finishing spots at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) .

Fisker relaunches electric car effort

October 5, 2016

Former BMW designer Henrik Fisker announced plans Tuesday to relaunch his electric vehicle efforts three years after a bankruptcy with his venture that made high-priced cars popular with celebrities.

'Green' issues weigh increasingly on sport

January 4, 2013

The Dakar rally gets under way in South America this weekend, amid concern about the potential damage that the 8,400-kilometre (5,200-mile) trek through Peru and Chile could cause to the local environment.

Cars that Run on Cow Power?

October 16, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Race cars have long provided a testing ground for driving technology that we eventually see in passenger cars on the road. To this end, an engineering team in Lancashire, England, is hoping to give cow power ...

Recommended for you

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

December 24, 2016

An online Santa tracker run by a Canadian and American defense agency mapped the jolly old gift-giver's path around the globe Saturday, in what has become a Yuletide tradition.

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

December 23, 2016

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon.

Road paved with solar panels powers French town

December 22, 2016

France on Thursday inaugurated the world's first "solar highway", a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

Convenience shop items delivered by drone in US

December 21, 2016

US drone delivery service Flirtey on Monday announced that its self-piloting flying machines have whisked flu medicine, hot food and more from 7-Eleven convenience stores to customers' homes.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.